John Calipari destroys NCAA governance over NBA draftee playing at Baylor

After finding some ambiguity in the rules, Baylor basketball coach Scott Drew went out and found the biggest of big men to fill a huge void on his roster. Of course, that rule book at NCAA headquarters probably reads like a Dr. Seuss classic.

Nigerian-born James Nnjai has never participated in a pre-game college basketball shoot-around. Nnaji never participated in a real NBA shoot-around either. Apparently, three teams never got around to officially signing him.

"Really young guy, all kinds of upside, 20 years old, 6'11" 250…Would not shock me at all to see him be an NBA player––maybe not quite yet, but it's coming "



–– Tom Crean (coached OG Anunoby Indiana) on 2023 31st pick James Nnaji pic.twitter.com/KqR0vzsvaj — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 15, 2025

The National Champions of ineptitude

According to a story by Daniel Hager of On3, NCAA President Charlie Baker had this to say about college basketball eligibility,

“The NCAA has not and will not grant eligibility to any prospective or returning student-athletes who have signed an NBA contract (including a two-way contract),” Baker wrote in the statement. “As schools are increasingly recruiting individuals with international league experience, the NCAA is exercising discretion in applying the actual and necessary expenses bylaw to ensure that prospective student-athletes with experience in American basketball leagues are not at a disadvantage compared to their international counterparts.”

“Rules have long permitted schools to enroll and play individuals with no prior collegiate experience midyear. While the NCAA has prevailed on the vast majority of eligibility-related lawsuits, recent outlier decisions enjoining the NCAA on a nationwide basis from enforcing rules that have been on the books for decades — without even having a trial — are wildly destabilizing. I will be working with DI leaders in the weeks ahead to protect college basketball from these misguided attempts to destroy this American institution.”

Arkansas’s John Calipari is not pleased with the turn of events regarding Nnjai and Baylor basketball.

“Well, look, I don’t blame coaches because I’ve got friends who are playing with 27-year-olds and they feel bad,” Calipari said. “Don’t feel bad. We don’t have any rules. Why should you feel bad? But, let me give you this. Real simple. The rules be the rules. If you put your name in the (NBA) Draft, I don’t care if you’re from Russia. If you stay in the Draft, you can’t play college basketball. ‘Well that’s only for American kids’. What? If your name is in that Draft and you got drafted, you can’t play college basketball,” said Calipari, in a story by Daniel Hager of On3.

College sports are the Wild West

Rules? What rules? Look at Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), aka “pay for play.” It is haves vs. have not. In football, the collegiate gridiron is now a slippery slope tilted at 45 degrees.

Regardless of Calipari turning sour grapes into whine, Baylor head basketball coach Scott Drew welcomes Nnjai with open arms. Nnjai’s opens arms measure over 7-feet, long enough to swat opposing shots into the concession area at Foster Pavilion. With that kind of length and presence in the middle, Nnjai may force teams to shoot from half-court.

More From Baylor On SI