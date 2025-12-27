Four players Baylor football cannot afford to lose to transfer portal

Since news hit that Dave Aranda was going to be around for the 2026 season and the hiring of former Kansas State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman -- Baylor has been hit hard. A few starters have opted to put their name into the transfer portal, when it opens on Jan. 2, the biggest being start linebacker Keaton Thomas.

Others like Phoenix Jackson, Jeremy Evans, and DJ Coleman have all said they were leaving Waco, as well. With the portal opening in just days, here are some players that Aranda and Co. cannot afford to lose.

Bryson Washington

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arguably the most important returnee from this past season, Washington had an injury-plagued year, but is one of the top running backs in the Big 12. Washington could go seek greener pastures in hopes of securing more NIL money, but Baylor needs Washington back.

Even with Caden Knighten and Michael Turner, Baylor needs a veteran presence it can rely on on the offensive side of the football, with Sawyer Robertson leaving for the NFL. Washington was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2024 and ran for 788 yards this season, while missing large chunks of games.

Louis Brown

Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of a veteran, Louis Brown is one. The Colorado State transfer opted to redshirt after four games this season. He saw the writing on the wall with the emergence of Kole Wilson and Kobe Prentice to go along with Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins.

The 6-foot-2 playmaker caught six passes for 79 yards and a score this season. In 2024, Brown caught for just under 700 yards with the Rams. While Brown could opt to go somewhere else, the veteran presence at wideout would be a good thing for Jake Spavital and the offense in 2026.

Kyland Reed

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With so many linebackers announcing that they are leaving Baylor, the Bears need to retain the young LB. Reed, who was forced into early playing time, was No. 4 on the team this season with 50 tackles. Assuming Baylor can't get Keaton Thomas back, Reed is the Bears' top LB on the roster, prior to making any moves in the portal.

Reed is a young player, but has shown that he can be a really good tackler. Joe Klanderman will be able to use Reed in a variety of ways next season and could have a Thomas-like season.

Kamauryn Morgan

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Morgan was the gem of the 2025 recruiting class and saw 10 games as a true freshman. Under Klanderman, Morgan should see extensive playing time next season and could turn into an every-game starter for Baylor. There will be teams looking to poach a talent like Morgan, but with both Aranda and Klanderman being defensive minds -- they must keep him in Waco.

This season, Morgan recorded six tackles for the Bears' defense.

More From Baylor On SI