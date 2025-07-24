Team USA escapes Lithuania to move onto Gold Medal Game against Brazil in FISU Games
Team USA met with Lithuania on Thursday for a semifinal match in the FISU World University Games, and it was a low start from Team USA. After a sluggish start on defense, Team USA trailed Lithuania 22-16 after the first quarter. Both Cameron Carr (2-of-7 in Q1) and Obi Agbim had five points each, but two USA turnovers allowed Lithuania to attack in transition to get momentum over USA.
The second quarter belonged to Team USA, but Lithuania still had control of the game at the break, 35-31. Lithuania attacked the glass in the second 10 minutes, gaining four offensive rebounds, and Team USA struggled to hit its free throws. Carr struggled mightily from the line in the first half, hitting just 3-of-8 free throws. If there were any good things from Team USA in the first half, it was the play from big man Samson Aletan, who scored eight points off the bench.
The shooting woes continued in the third quarter for Team USA. After three quarters, USA shot 37% from the field and only 22% from 3. Lithuania slowed the pace down, and USA struggled with its half-court offense. Agbim hadn't made a point in the last two quarters, and while Carr had 16 points, he only shot 4-for-12 from the field. A big fourth quarter was needed for Team USA after it found itself down 57-50.
A big fourth quarter is exactly what Team USA got. Agbim scored seven points, Carr hit a few shots, but it was the Cincinnati transfer, Dan Skillings, who came through when USA needed him. The veteran ball player scored 17 points in the game, and propelled USA to a 72-64 win over Lithuania. With the win, Team USA will move on to the Gold Medal Game against Brazil.
