Baylor Set to Host Official Visit From High-Scoring Guard

With the offensive talents of Caden Powell, Obi Agbim, and Tounde Yessoufou leaving, Scott Drew and the Bears are in need of scoring from all levels on the court.

Recently, Baylor landed a commitment from talented shooter Brett Decker Jr. out of Liberty University. The sharpshooter will be a solid addition to the Bears' roster but will likely thrive best in a secondary or tertiary scoring role.

The Bears had two soon-to-be draft picks and still had a need in the scoring department throughout the 2025-2026 season.

This is why Scott Drew is still pursuing talents like Leroy Blyden Jr., who is set to visit Baylor this week.

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew coaches against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What to know

Blyden Jr. is a transfer out of Toledo, who averaged 16.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season in the MAC; the point guard also led the team in steals per game (1.6).

The 6'1" guard led the Toledo Rockets all the way to the MAC conference championship, scoring 21 points in their three-point loss to the Akron Zips. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Blyden Jr. has had a Zoom meeting with Texas Tech and will visit Rick Pitino and St. John's along with Baylor over the coming week.

The Baylor athletic department has some competition for Blyden Jr. Texas Tech, a school that seems to have bottomless pockets when it comes to the transfer portal, and St. John's, a prestigious basketball school on the heels of an Elite Eight run in March.

Mar 14, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets guard Leroy Blyden Jr. (2) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Detroit native had zero power four school offers out of high school, being listed at just 5'9". He is now listed three inches taller and rated a top 15 point guard as a transfer, per 247Sports.

The fit

If Blyden Jr. were to join the Bears for the upcoming season, he would likely secure the starting position over senior JJ White, who missed last season with an injury and lacks the scoring expertise that Coach Drew might be looking for in a point guard.

An impressive statistic for Blyden Jr. is his assist-to-turnover ratio, which almost reached 3:1 over the season (153/63). This is a stat that haunted the Bears over the season, who consistently gave the ball away in big games.

Blyden Jr. has the potential to be a great offensive facilitator for the Bears, while also taking scoring pressure off players like two-year Baylor commit Isaac Williams IV and Brett Decker Jr.