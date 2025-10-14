When and where to watch every Baylor basketball game in the 2025-26 season
The season is right around the corner!
The Big 12 Conference revealed the time and broadcast channels for men's basketball this upcoming season. Which means, we essentially know all the times and where the Baylor Bears will be broadcast at.
The Bears' TV schedule consists of 17 regular-season games on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+), seven on CBS networks (CBS, CBSSN, Peacock), three on Fox networks (FOX, FS1) and a tilt on TNT.
Baylor's 2025-26 full schedule with time and channel
- Friday, Oct. 10: Grand Canyon vs. Baylor (EXH) -- 4 p.m. (not aired)
- Sunday, Oct. 26: Baylor vs. Indiana (EXH) -- TBD
- Monday, Nov 3: UTRGV vs. Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday, Nov 9: Washington vs. Baylor -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Friday, Nov. 14: Tarleton State vs. Baylor -- 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Monday, Nov. 24: Baylor vs. Creighton (Las Vegas) -- 1 p.m. on TBD
- Tuesday, Nov. 25: Baylor vs. St. John's (Las Vegas) -- 4 p.m. on TruTV
- Wednesday/Thursday, Nov. 26-27: TBD (Las Vegas) -- TBD
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: Sacramento State vs. Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday, Dec. 6: Baylor vs. Memphis -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: Norfolk State vs. Baylor -- 11 a.m. on ESPN+
- Friday, Dec. 19: Alcorn State vs. Baylor -- 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- Sunday, Dec. 21: Southern vs. Baylor -- Noon on TNT
- Monday, Dec. 29: Arlington Baptist vs. Baylor -- 3 p.m. on ESPN+
- Saturday, Jan. 3: Baylor at TCU -- 4 p.m. on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: Iowa State at Baylor -- 7 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Jan. 10: Houston at Baylor -- Noon on Peacock
- Tuesday, Jan 13: Baylor at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Friday, Jan. 16: Baylor at Kansas -- 7 p.m. on FOX
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: Texas Tech at Baylor -- 8 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Jan 24: TCU at Baylor -- 5 p.m. on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Jan 28: Baylor at Cincinnati -- 5:30 p.m. on FS1
- Saturday, Jan. 31: Baylor at West Virginia -- 3 p.m. on ESPN2
- Wednesday, Feb. 4: Colorado at Baylor -- 7 p.m. on Peacock
- Saturday, Feb. 7: Baylor at Iowa State -- 1 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: BYU at Baylor -- 6 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Saturday, Feb. 14: Louisville vs. Baylor -- 3 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: Baylor at Kansas State -- 8 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Saturday, Feb. 21: Arizona State at Baylor -- 3 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: Arizona at Baylor -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2
- Saturday, Feb. 28: Baylor at UCF -- 7 p.m. on FS1
- Wednesday, March 4: Baylor at Houston -- 8 p.m. on ESPN2
- Saturday, March 7: Utah at Baylor -- 4 p.m. on Peacock
