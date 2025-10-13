Game time, channel revealed for Baylor football's major Big 12 clash with Cincinnati
Baylor is coming off a needed bye week in order to rest up and get healthy. At 4-2 on the season, the Bears still have plenty to play for and a potential spot in the Big 12 Championship, but Baylor has no more room for error. And this weekend won't be an easy task playing at TCU. While the Horned Frogs laid an egg against Kansas State this past weekend, Josh Hoover and Co. won't be an easy task.
While Baylor is focusing its energy on TCU, on Monday, the Big 12 announced that the Bears would be traveling to Cincinnati for a 4 p.m. ET kick against the Bearcats in Week 9. The game will be aired on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
History between the two programs
Cincinnati is one of the new teams that came into the Big 12 Conference. UC came over from the AAC back in 2023 and that was the first time Baylor had ever played the Bearcats. In 2023, playing in Ohio, the Bears defeated UC, 32-29.
Baylor found itself up 29-14 in the game, but a late rally from the Bearcats made the game much closer. QB Blake Shapen threw for 316 yards and a TD against UC in the game. Baylor struggled to get anything going on the ground back in 2023 against UC. Dominic Richardson led the Bears with 37 yards on eight carries. It was WR Ketron Jackson who impressed. Catching five passes for 130 yards, Jackson helped the Baylor offense move up and down the field.
Baylor is hoping to see similar results next weekend when it heads back to Cincinnati.
Slowing down Brendan Sorsby
It's no secret that the Big 12 Conference is full of elite QBs. Cincinnati has one of those in Brendan Sorsby. This season, Sorsby is averaging 241 yards through the air per game. He has thrown 14 TDs compared to just one INT. But what also makes Sorsby dangerous is his legs.
This year, the veteran QB has rushed for 327 yards and five TDs. He was most prolific in Week 1 against Nebraska -- UC's lone loss this season. Sorsby nearly ran for 100 yards and he ran in two scores.
Baylor has struggled against dual-threat QBs this season -- Jackson Arnold and Avery Johnson -- so the Bears will have to make an emphasis of slowing down Sorsby.