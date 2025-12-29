Baylor Bears in the NBA round-up post-Christmas

As the new year approaches, the 2025-2026 NBA season is in full swing as teams are figuring out whether they are a contender or a pretender. The Baylor Bears men’s basketball program started the season with nine players on active rosters but due to injury and below-average play, there are now just seven on active NBA rosters. Here is the latest update (stats through 12/29) on how those former Bears are doing:

Keyonte George (Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

George started the season on a hot streak, had a small dip at the end of November but has turned up the heat in December. In his past eight games, George has joined an elite, small group by averaging 30 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a true shooting percentage of 65 while being 23 years old or younger. The first few weeks, there were talks he may win most improved player in the NBA but now there is a good shot he could be an all-star for the first time as he and the Jazz fight to make the play-in tournament. For the season, George is averaging 24.2 points, 6.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 34 minutes per game.

Royce O’ Neale (Small Forward, Phoenix Suns)

The ninth-year vet has taken on a leadership role for a young Suns squad that is right in the thick of the playoff race. At 32 years old, O’Neale is averaging a career-best 42% from the three-point line. As for the season, he is averaging 10.3 points, five rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 29 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe (Shooting Guard, Philadelphia 76ers)

David Banks-Imagn Images

The rookie just seems to step up when the lights are the brightest and he put together four consecutive games with 20-plus points from 12/12 – 12-20. After the scoring hot streak, Edgecombe has come back to Earth, just like any other rookie, and has scored a combined 20 points in his last two games. For the season, Edgecombe is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.2 steals across 35 minutes per game.

Davion Mitchell (Point Guard, Miami Heat)

As mentioned in previous editions of the round-up, the fifth-year guard has appeared to have found a long-term home in South Beach with his excellent passing and defense. The past week has not been the kindest to Mitchell, including a scoreless effort in 19 minutes versus the Pacers this past Saturday. Despite the recent lull, Mitchell is averaging 9.3 points, 7.4 assists (7th in the NBA), 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30 minutes per game.

Ja’Kobe Walter (Shooting Guard, Toronto Raptors)

Walter’s role with Toronto has fluctuated all season depending on his teammates’ health but he popped off for a season-high 18 points Sunday night. For the season, the second-year guard is averaging 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes per game.

Jeremy Sochan (Power Forward, San Antonio Spurs)

Sochan’s role has greatly diminished in recent weeks with not even getting on the floor in four of the past eight games and has not scored a point since December 8th. Sochan is a possible trade candidate if the Spurs can’t find a role for him. For the season, Sochan is averaging five points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 14 minutes per game.

Yves Missi (Center, New Orleans Pelicans)

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Missi’s season has been a rollercoaster with injuries and lack of playing time but recently he has seen consistent minutes off the bench as a force in the paint. Last Saturday versus the Suns, Missi nabbed a pair of steals and four blocks in 21 minutes. For the season, Missi is averaging 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 17 minutes per game.

Taurean Prince (Small Forward, Milwaukee Bucks)

After suffering a herniated disk in his neck that required surgery in early November, there was a ray of hope that Prince could come back later in the season. Those hopes have been put to bed with news that the Bucks have applied for a disabled player exception, which rules him out for the season. Prince was averaging 6.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes per game.

RayJ Dennis (Point Guard, Free agent)

Dennis signed a two-way contract with the Clippers in early December and averaged 21.4 points and 4.2 assists per game with the Clippers G-League team (5 games, 3 starts). Unfortunately, Dennis was released by the Clippers on Saturday. He saw the floor for one game with the Clippers, where he had two rebounds and a turnover in four minutes.

More From Baylor On SI