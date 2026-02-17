5-Star Dylan Mingo Sets Commitment Date, Shares What he Likes About Baylor

It has come down to four schools for 5-star point guard Dylan Mingo, and Baylor is one of them. UNC, Penn State, and Washington also have a chance at the no. 2 ranked player in the 2026 class.

When asked about Baylor specifically Mingo said

“Honestly, just because of their track record with guards, you know, Tounde Yessoufou, he should go first round this year. VJ Edgecombe, Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell—those are all great guards that went there and succeeded, and are doing good at the next level. And then also just the relationship I built with them off the court. They’re strong believers in Christ, which I am as well. And they’re just always so positive and just great people to other people.” Dylan Mingo

He also said that former Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe gave him a call asking where he was committing on Tuesday. Reminder to BU fans: VJ had a top four with the likes of Duke and Kentucky.

Feb 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team Vince guard VJ Edgecombe (77) of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts with the MVP trophy | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The senior out of Long Island Lutheran made it clear that he wants to play for a winning program and a coaching staff that believes in him at the next level.

While most rumors expect the Tar Heels to land Dylan Mingo, Baylor could be the perfect fit for the New Yorker. The Bears should have some strong returning pieces but could still have a hole at the point guard position.

Baylor has suffered from a lack of a true ball-handler this year, and Mingo has the chance to be the cure in Waco.

While this signing is probably a long shot for the Bears, do not underestimate the pull of a proven coach like Scott Drew. Mingo also expressed the importance of faith and academics in a university, two categories where Baylor has the upper hand over the other three options.

Whether or not the Bears land the five-star tomorrow, it is encouraging that Baylor still has a program that the best athletes have in mind.

