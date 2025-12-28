Jazz G Keyonte George Quietly Enters Legendary Company

Through the past two weeks, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has been putting together one of the strongest recent sample sizes that he's seen throughout his three years in the NBA.

Following the Jazz's commanding 127-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a back-to-back, George has since put an eight-game slate together that's only been matched by some elite company.

In the past eight games, George has averaged 30.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on a true shooting percentage of 65%–– which is a stat line only two players in NBA history at age 23 or younger have ever put together in the same timeframe: Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan.

Keyonte George over his last 8 games:



- 30.0 PPG

- 5.1 RPG

- 7.0 APG

- 49/45/90 splits

- 67% true shooting

- 4-4 record



He joins Luka Doncic and Michael Jordan as the only players to put up those numbers over an 8+ game span before age 23 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rPbYucQyuE — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) December 28, 2025

Any time your name can be in the same breath as both MJ and Luka, it certainly makes for a pretty otherworldly feat, which pairs together nicely with the recent stretch of games he's forged together as one of the league's biggest breakout stars for this season.

In those past eight games, half of them have resulted in at least 30 points on George's behalf. In that collection of performances also includes his career-high of 39 that came against the Memphis Grizzlies, and a 37-point explosion against the Dallas Mavericks just one game after.

Keyonte George Putting Up Jordan-Like Numbers for Jazz

Now on the season, George is averaging a whopping 24.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.7% from three— all of which have taken some type of step forward from what he was averaging during his second year pro.

Compared to the talent George once was as recently as last season, he's now made himself into a drastically different player in just a few months time.

Dec 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

His shot efficiency and shot selection have taken a huge step in the right direction. His ability to get to the rim might be one of the best among the league's current guards. On the defensive end, his strength and effort on that side of the floor have taken a noticeable leap as well.

Clearly, the work George has put in over the course of this summer has paid off in a big way, and especially now, it's begun to place him in some exclusive company for what he's doing at just age 23.

