How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Arlington Baptist

Baylor will hit the court one last time before the new year. The Bears are set to take on Arlington Baptist for a Monday afternoon game, and Scott Drew will have a new player to put onto the court. Former NBA Draft pick, James Nnaji, is expected to make his Baylor debut on Monday.

The former 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft should see some action on the court, but to what capacity is not yet determined.

What we do know is that Baylor is a massive favorite and both Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou have a chance to keep rolling right along as Big 12 play is quickly approaching.

Here's how you can see Baylor in action.

How to watch

Day: Monday, Dec. 29

Monday, Dec. 29 When: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT TV : ESPN+

: ESPN+ Announcers: John Morris and Pat Nunley

John Morris and Pat Nunley Radio : Baylor Sports Media Network

: Baylor Sports Media Network Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, TX)

Leading Players

Baylor

Points: Cameron Carr - 21.7 PPG

Rebounds: Caden Powell - 7.9 RPG

Assists: Obi Agbim - 3.7 APG

Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG

Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.7 BPG

Arlington Baptist

Points: Marcel Dalcourt - 15.5 PPG

Rebounds: Jamar McCray - 4.0 RPG

Assists: Marcel Dalcourt - 3.0 APG

Steals: Zion Bourgois - 2.5 SPG

Blocks: Jamar McCray - 0.5 BPG

History

Baylor has faced Arlington Baptist just once time in the program's history. The two teams met last season, when Baylor won by a score of 107-53. In the game, Norchad Omier led the charge, scoring 19 points for the Bears. Top NBA Draft pick, VJ Edgecombe scored 10 points for Baylor.

BU announced roster updates with the addition of center James Nnaji, while also confirming that Juslin Bodo Bodo will remain out for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

The 7'0 center of Nnaji comes to Waco after spending the last four seasons playing in the EuroLeague. Nnaji was selected as the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons before his rights were traded to the Charlotte Hornets and later the New York Knicks.

The Makurdi, Nigeria, native was ranked as the 24th-best prospect in the ESPN Top 100.

Tounde Yessoufou was named in the Big 12 Starting Five on Dec. 22 for his two 20-point performances against Alcorn State and Southern in a span of three days.

The Bears put up back-to-back 110-point performances last weekend, becoming the second Big 12 team all-time to score 110 points in consecutive games.

