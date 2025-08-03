Former Baylor star hooper dealt in major trade on Sunday
It was announced on Sunday that the WNBA's Dallas Wings traded star guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and the Lynx's 2027 second-round pick. In Carrington's first season with Dallas, she was averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds after spending her first four seasons with the Sun.
There was some controversy over the trade. Carrington was named the 2024 Most Improved Player after averaging 12.7 points and five rebounds with the Sun. But after the Wings started 8-21, they are trading away one of their best players to the Lynx -- who is the best team in the WNBA. Minnesota has started off 24-5 and just added a major piece to the puzzle.
Carrington will now go play alongside the likely WNBA MVP, Napheesa Collier, who is averaging 23.5 points per game. Minnesota also has guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, who are both averaging over 10 points per game.
Carrington began her career with Stanford, where she played for three seasons. But for her senior year, she transferred to Waco to play for Baylor. However, it didn't go as planned. The star college basketball player suited up for just five games before she suffered a knee injury and missed the rest of the season. Carrington was granted a medical waiver, but opted to go play in the WNBA. She averaged 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in the five games.
Her junior year with Stanford was Carrington's shining moment. Starting all 36 games, Carrington averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds, as she was named to the All-Pac 12 team.
