How to watch Baylor basketball take on Sacramento State
After Feast Week, Baylor is back in action on Tuesday night. The Bears will head back to Waco to take on Sacramento State. Baylor went 2-1 last week in the Players Era Festival. The Bears took down both Creighton and San Diego State, but was beaten badly by St. John's.
The Bears have a 5-1 record and will take on a Hornets team that is 4-5. Baylor is nearly a 30-point favorite in the game, and the Bears' offense should be too much to handle. Led by Cameron Carr, Baylor has a ton of playmakers on that end of the court. Freshman Tounde Yessoufou has had his struggles, but appears to be coming back on.
The one area that could trip Baylor up, at least at first, is Sacramento State's size. The Hornets have some big bodies on the block, led by 6-foot-11 Jeremiah Cherry -- who didn't play the last game due to injury. Son of Shaq, Shaqir O'Neal, started in his place and is a 6-foot-8 center.
Sacramento State is coached by former Kings' guard Mike Bibby and the team is full of transfers. The Hornets have 12 transfers and two high school players on it and Sacramento State has some adjusting to do heading into Waco.
How to watch
- Day: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- When: 7 p.m. CT
- TV: ESPN+
- Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Foster Pavilion (Waco, Texas)
Leading Players
Baylor
- Points: Cameron Carr - 22.7 PPG
- Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 6.5 RPG
- Assists: Obi Agbim - 4.3 APG
- Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG
- Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.5 BPG
Sacramento State
- Points: Prophet Johnson - 14.9 PPG
- Rebounds: Prophet Johnson - 8.9 RPG
- Assists: Mikey Williams - 5.6 APG
- Steals: Prophet Johnson - 2.7 SPG
- Blocks: Brandon Gardner - 1.2 BPG
History
This will be the first ever meeting between Sacramento State and Baylor.
More From Baylor On SI
- Baylor star receiver shares heartfelt message after playing last collegiate game
- Baylor fans' frustration reaches breaking point after Bears lose two 2026 commits
- Former Baylor Bears are making their mark in the early stages of the NBA season
- Baylor basketball's NCAA NET ranking is a mystery
- Baylor football reportedly dismisses former defensive starter