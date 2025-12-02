Inside The Bears

How to watch Baylor basketball take on Sacramento State

Here is some information on the game.

Trent Knoop

Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

After Feast Week, Baylor is back in action on Tuesday night. The Bears will head back to Waco to take on Sacramento State. Baylor went 2-1 last week in the Players Era Festival. The Bears took down both Creighton and San Diego State, but was beaten badly by St. John's.

The Bears have a 5-1 record and will take on a Hornets team that is 4-5. Baylor is nearly a 30-point favorite in the game, and the Bears' offense should be too much to handle. Led by Cameron Carr, Baylor has a ton of playmakers on that end of the court. Freshman Tounde Yessoufou has had his struggles, but appears to be coming back on.

The one area that could trip Baylor up, at least at first, is Sacramento State's size. The Hornets have some big bodies on the block, led by 6-foot-11 Jeremiah Cherry -- who didn't play the last game due to injury. Son of Shaq, Shaqir O'Neal, started in his place and is a 6-foot-8 center.

Sacramento State is coached by former Kings' guard Mike Bibby and the team is full of transfers. The Hornets have 12 transfers and two high school players on it and Sacramento State has some adjusting to do heading into Waco.

Sacramento State coach Mike Bibby
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How to watch

Leading Players

Baylor

  • Points: Cameron Carr - 22.7 PPG
  • Rebounds: Dan Skillings - 6.5 RPG
  • Assists: Obi Agbim - 4.3 APG
  • Steals: Tounde Yessoufou 2.0 SPG
  • Blocks: Cameron Carr - 1.5 BPG

Sacramento State

  • Points: Prophet Johnson - 14.9 PPG
  • Rebounds: Prophet Johnson - 8.9 RPG
  • Assists: Mikey Williams - 5.6 APG
  • Steals: Prophet Johnson - 2.7 SPG
  • Blocks: Brandon Gardner - 1.2 BPG

History

This will be the first ever meeting between Sacramento State and Baylor.

More From Baylor On SI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball