Former Baylor star VJ Edgecombe, others impress early in NBA’s opening week
Since Scott Drew took over the Baylor Bears basketball program, he has sent 15 players to the NBA. Many former Bears appeared on various basketball courts over the last two days with the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season. Below, I break down a few of the former Bears' performances in their teams' opening night:
1. Philadelphia 76ers Guard VJ Edgecombe
The most recent draftee from Baylor and the only rookie on this list, there was a lot of hype surrounding VJ Edgecombe going into this first game of the regular season. While Edgecombe had impressed in the preseason, much of the spotlight had been on other earlier draftees in the 2024-2025 draft class. With that being said, following the 76ers' victory over the Boston Celtics in Boston, fans across the country are paying attention to Edgecombe, who showed his versatility as an offensive threat, finishing the game with 34 points on 50% from the field to go along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists.
2. Miami Heat Guard Davion Mitchell
The No. 9 overall draft pick from the 2021 draft and former collegiate national champion, Davion Mitchell, is back in Miami for his first full season with the Heat after being traded from the Raptors, and expectations are high. During the offseason, Mitchell received a great deal of praise from those around him, who noted his exceptional work ethic and attention to detail in his craft. In his NBA debut with the Heat, Mitchell finished the game with 16 points, 12 assists, and 6 rebounds in a very close loss to the Orlando Magic. Mitchell's 12 assists are an eye-popping statistic and could show his future potential as a playmaker moving forward.
3. New Orleans Pelicans Center Yves Missi
The former 21st overall pick in the 2024 draft, Yves Missi, is now going into this sophomore campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans. This team made some moves during the offseason, such as acquiring guard Jordan Poole from the Wizards and trading up in the draft for Derrick Queen. With that being said, given the health concerns for star forward Zion Williamson, having a reliable center like Missi will be pivotal for the Pelicans' longevity this season if they have any desire to push for a playoff birth. In his sophomore debut, Missi finished the game with 5 points and 7 rebounds to go along with 1 assist and a block.
4. Utah Jazz Guard Keyonte George
The former 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Keyonte George, has had ample opportunity with the Utah Jazz and has shown great degrees of improvement year after year. Last season, George saw his minutes increase substantially, and he did not disappoint, averaging an impressive 16.8 points to go along with 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. With another year in Utah, George should have more opportunities to show his talent as a lead guard on this team. In his opening game, George finished with 16 points and 9 assists in a blowout win for the Jazz over the LA Clippers