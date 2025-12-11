2 Baylor football stars earn All-American honors

It is awards and accolades season in this off season and the Baylor Bears football squad has been recognized once again. Two of the Bears gridiron stars have earned All-American status for their performances during the 2025 season.

Per The Athletic, Baylor tight end Michael Trigg and punter Palmer Williams have been named to their second-team All-American team.

TE Michael Trigg

Trigg was second on the team in receiving with 50 catches, 694 yards and six touchdowns. For his efforts, Trigg was named first-team All-Big-12. In addition, Trigg is a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the top tight end in college football.

Trigg displayed elite athleticism, making acrobatic catches on a consistent basis. Trigg posted a season-high 155 yards receiving vs. Kansas State and hauled in two touchdowns against Arizona State.

Also, Trigg accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on January 31 in Mobile, AL. He will be accompanied by teammates Sawyer Robertson and Josh Cameron.

At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Trigg caught 80 passes for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns in just two seasons with the Bears. Trigg is first on the school list in receiving yards and No. 2 in receptions and touchdowns.

In his collegiate career, Trigg caught 108 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns as a member of the USC Trojans and the Ole Miss Rebels, in addition to Baylor. Trigg is part of a large senior class that must be replaced in 2026. Dave Aranda has been retained as head coach for the 2026 season. Talent and experience will be at a premium.

P Palmer Williams

On the strong leg of Williams, Baylor pinned their opponents down inside the 20-yard line 11 times in punting situations. Williams averaged 46.93 yards per punt, with a long of 59 yards. Over his last four games, Williams averaged 40+ yards per punt. In addition, Williams was named first-team All-Big 12. In addition, Williams is a finalist and the fan vote winner for the Ray Guy Award.

The fans have spoken! @palmerw87 is the @RayGuyAward fan vote winner!



The winner will be announced on December 12 on The Home Depot College Football Awards show.#SicEm pic.twitter.com/AeonJifip4 — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) December 10, 2025

Baylor finished the 2025 campaign with a 5-7 record. It was the fourth losing season in six years under Aranda.

More From Baylor On SI