2025 Baylor NFL prospect profiles: TE Michael Trigg
In our recent sitdowns with some national college football writers (Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports and Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports), where we, among other things, got into what some potential 2026 NFL Draft prospects could be for Baylor. One name that came up in both conversations was senior tight end Michael Trigg, whom Ryan spoke very highly about and thinks, if some of Trigg’s off-the-field issues can be cleaned up, could end up being drafted to be an NFL team’s projected starting tight end in 2026.
Essentials
Height: 6’4
Weight: 240 lbs
Class: Redshirt Senior
2024 Stats: 30 catches, 395 yards, 3 TDs
Notable Honors: 2024 2nd-Team All-Big; 2025 Preseason 2nd-Team All-Big 12 (Athlon); Preseason 3rd-Team All-Big 12 (Phil Steele); 2025 Mackey Award Watch List
Scouting Report
After failing to gain traction in his two previous stops at Ole Miss and USC as a former top-150 recruit, Trigg had a breakout year in 2025, showcasing himself as a security blanket over the middle and displaying the athleticism to stretch the seams and put pressure on linebackers and safeties with his stout frame and compact build.
Nimble feet with the ability to make people miss in the open field, and displays strong hands and body control to consistently make contested catches, and showcases physicality to run through arm tackles and play through defenders’ arms in jump ball situations. Offers versatility to be able to function as an in-line blocker in the NFL, but operate in space and split out wide as a jumbo receiving option
What Our Guests Say
Roberts was a big proponent of the senior tight end in our conversation, saying that Trigg, with the addressing of off-field maturity questions and another jump in production in 2025, could end up hearing his name called within the first 64 picks.
“I talked with one area scout, a Southwest area scout for an NFC team that straight up texted me and said, ‘That’s top-50 talent at the tight end position.’” (Ryan Roberts, A to Z Sports)
“He is going to test really, really well. I wouldn’t be shocked if he’s a 4.5-something kid, he’ll vertical out of the gym, like he is a super athlete. So, I think Michael Trigg, the football player, and Michael Trigg, the athlete, need to actualize each other and become one in 2025. We saw glimpses of it in 2024, but can he take the next step? Like, let’s expand the route tree a bit” (Roberts)
“There are whispers of just, maturity issues, work ethic, stuff like that. Like, does he want to be great? Is he locked in? So, in the draft process, for whatever all-star game he ends up being in, whether he gets a combine visit, you’re going to have an opportunity to be 1-on-1 with these teams, and they’re going to ask you very difficult questions, and Michael Trigg and his camp are going to have to be able to answer some of these harder questions. Why were you at so many different schools? Why did it take you so long to hit your potential? Why, when you left these schools, did it not feel like the easiest separation in the world? He needs to be able to answer these questions, and show that he has a growth mindset and he’s still on an upward trajectory as a player and a person.” (Roberts)
“It’s funny for me, because I’m so deep in the weeds that I'm like, ‘Oh, well, everybody already knows Michael Trigg,’ but as you go national, it's not like really the case. But I think Michael Trigg is going to be astonishing in this offense in Year 2. You saw the moments where he was locked in, and I expect that to only continue in 2025. So, if he understands what's available to him and what he has a chance to do in 2025, it's not out of the realm of possibility at all [for Trigg to be a top-50 pick]. Like, you look at his athletic profile, and there's a reason he was at USC and Ole Miss. And, I think that in the second half of the year, he started to realize, ‘Oh, I have a chance to be like a big-time player.’ (Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports)
He Reminds Me Of…
I think Ryan hit the nail on the head with the Jordan Reed comparison, a one-time Pro Bowler for the Washington Commanders, as a flex tight-end mismatch weapon who thrived in space and with a vertical, West-Coast style passing game. I think Jatavion Sanders with the Panthers is also someone I see a lot of overlap with. Reed went late 3rd round after a first-team all conference year and running a 4.72 at the combine, while Sanders went in the 4th after two first-team Big 12 selections and a 4.69 at the combine, so I think these are solid benchmarks for Trigg to strive for, with Ryan seeing a little more athletic upside than even that.
