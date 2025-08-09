Baylor TE Michael Trigg in early running for major award for the 2025 season
Baylor TE Michael Trigg has been named to the Mackey Award Watch List ahead of the 2025 football season. The award is given to the nation's best tight end.
After playing at both USC and Ole Miss, Trigg had the best season of his career in Waco. In 2024, Trigg caught 30 passes for 395 yards and three scores. With Sawyer Robertson back behind center, it could open things up for Trigg as an elite playmaker in 2025.
Trigg will be joined by Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, along with transfers Kobe Prentice, and Louis Brown as players who can help open up the passing offense.
You can read the full press release below:
Baylor football tight end Michael Trigg has been named to the 2025 John Mackey Award preseason watch list, as announced Friday.
The award is presented annually to the best tight end in college football, honoring the legacy of NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey. Established in 2000 by the Nassau County Sports Commission, the award named 46 tight ends to its preseason watch list, including seven from the Big 12.
Trigg, a native of Tampa, Fla., was one of the nation’s top tight ends in 2024, his debut season with the Bears after transferring twice. A 6-4, 246-pounder, Trigg played in 11 games with five starts, totaling 30 receptions for 395 yards and three TDs. He sported the second-best offensive grade on the club, according to Pro Football Focus. A former top-150 recruit out of high school, Trigg had his best game of the year in a four-catch, 96-yard effort at Houston last season.
Eight semifinalists will be announced on Oct. 30, while three finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 26. The recipient of this year’s John Mackey Award will be recognized at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show this December.
