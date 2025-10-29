3 Keys to a Baylor football victory over UCF
The Baylor Bears have reached a major inflection point at this point in their football season, very reminiscent of where they were around the midseason point last season. During the 2024-2025 season, after a very sluggish start, the Bears were able to rebound and rattle off six back-to-back wins in order to salvage what could have been a disastrous season. Now the Bears find themselves in a similar position, after having lost their last two games and now sitting at a 4-4 record. The Bears have the talent on their roster to compete with the best of the Big 12. Armed with a talented receiving core, a strong running back room, and an exceptional quarterback in Sawyer Robertson, the Bears have no excuse for their lackluster record.
With postseason hopes now out the window, the Bears are now looking to make it to that six-win mark to remain bowl-eligible this season. In order to add another win to that column, the Bears are going to have to face a very tough UCF team. Led by head coach Scott Frost and Indiana transfer quarterback Tayven Jackson, the Golden Knights currently sit at a record of 4-3 and wield one of the nation's top passing defenses. The Bears have their work cut out for them, but with that being said, below are my three keys to the game for Baylor to leave this game with a win.
1. Generate Consistent Offense
Given the Golden Knights wield one of the best passing defenses in the nation, the Bears are going to need to sustain their offensive drives and find success on both the ground and through the air. Sawyer Robertson started off the season as the nation's leading passer, but over the last couple of weeks, he has seen some tougher defenses and has not looked the greatest. Can Robertson return to his old form, and can guys like tight end Michael Trigg and receiver Kobe Prentice make the necessary plays for the Bears' passing attack to remain dynamic?
2. Win the Turnover Battle
Week after week, I highlight the importance of the Baylor defense to generate turnovers as a way for the Bears to win the game. The Bears are currently one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to generating turnovers, and are going to need to step up to leave this game with a victory. UCF quarterback Tayven Jackson has been known to be limited, at least thus far, when it comes to his ability to air out the ball. Will the Bears be able to use that knowledge to their advantage and dial up the necessary pressure to force him to make a mistake?
3. Win the Time of Possession Battle & Control the Tempo
The main key to this game that I will be looking out for is the tempo of the game and the time of possession. Given that the Golden Knights have such a strong passing defense, the Bears are going to need to utilize a mixed offensive attack, relying heavily on their ground game to slowly but surely move the chains down the field. In doing so, the Bears might be able to keep this game low-scoring and eat up the clock during the potential long offensive drives. If Baylor can dictate the pace of play, I could see them potentially leaving this game with a win.