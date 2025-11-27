3 Keys to a Baylor victory over Houston
The Baylor Bears (5-6) end their regular season on Senior Day on Saturday as they host the Houston Cougars (8-3) with an early kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. CST. Coach Dave Aranda and his team must make some changes from their previous two outings that has shackled the Bears to a losing streak. Baylor has been on the losing end against both Utah and Arizona in consecutive weeks.
The Bears have an opportunity to become bowl eligible with a win over the Cougars. Here are three keys to getting a win on Saturday.
Better play-calling
Offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was nominated this week for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach. Spavital will have to be on point and call his best game of the season to get that sixth win that has eluded the Bears for the last four of five weeks.
For example, against Arizona Spavital called for a bubble screen on third down and 15 that only gained two yards. Spavital’s quarterback, Sawyer Robertson, leads the FBS in touchdown passes with 30. Robertson has the talented skill players around him on the perimeter, with Michael Trigg, Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins. The passing game needs to be more vertical and put pressure on the Houston secondary to get big chunks of yards.
Stopping Conner Weigman
Weigman leads the Cougars in rushing touchdowns with nine. That is good enough for third among Big 12 quarterbacks. In addition, Weigman has thrown for over 2,200 yards, 20 TDs and eight INTs.
Limit the explosive plays
The Bears’ defense has not been good against the run in their losing efforts over the last two contests. Against Baylor, Utah and Arizona combined for 552 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. The Bears have given up an average of 6.85 yards per carry in those two losses.
Aranda has said in the past that all 11 defenders have to be in their correct spots to execute their jobs effectively. It goes without saying that the defense was a point of emphasis in practice all week.
The final regular season game is upon the Baylor seniors. It is a green and golden opportunity to extend the season for one more game, one more chance to tighten the chin strap a little tighter, to put that Baylor helmet on one more time.
It is another opportunity for the seniors to go out in front of the home crowd at McLane Stadium and represent something that is bigger than themselves and, as a brotherhood, get a victory in the greatest sport of all.