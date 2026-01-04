Talented SEC transfer QB visits Baylor

After Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson finished his career ranked fourth on the school’s all-time passing list, Baylor is in dire need of an experienced signal-caller. As college football’s carnival season, known as the transfer portal, began on Friday, Baylor has reached out to several players with offers to lure some good football players to Waco.

On Saturday, head coach Dave Aranda visited with former Auburn and Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels. In his four-year collegiate career, Daniels has passed for over 4,700 yards, rushed for over 1,300 and accounted for 38 total touchdowns in 37 games.

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Daniels presents a dual-threat to opposing defenses and Daniels could do well in offensive coordinator Jake Spavital’s offense, someone that Aranda and his staff could build a team around. With returning talent at running back (Bryson Washington, Caden Knighten and Michael Turner) and wide receiver (Jadon Porter), Daniels would be the puzzle piece the Bears need to move the offense in 2026.

In a story by On3, Daniels said “I’m at Baylor right now on a visit. After this visit I will be at Florida State on January 5-6 and at Kentucky on January 7-8 for visits.”

Auburn QB Ashton Daniels is visiting Baylor, then Florida State and Kentucky, he tells @ChadSimmons_ and @On3sports.



Two other SEC programs are showing interest.



Intel: https://t.co/Na6X6yLDC3 pic.twitter.com/h3n6LmpHOB — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 3, 2026

During Auburn’s 2025 season, Daniels played in only four games. Daniels posted a season-high 353 yards and two touchdowns on 31/44 passing (70.5 percent) in a 45-38 loss to Vanderbilt. In addition, Daniels added 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Commodores.

Against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, Daniels was 18 of 39 passing for 259 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 27-20 loss. He also added 108 yards rushing against the Crimson Tide.

Came out swinging 😤@MalcolmSimmons0 takes it 64 yards to the crib!



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/qUmf8QZiWd — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 30, 2025

Daniels’s career-high came in the 2023 season when he was triggering the offense as a member of the Stanford Cardinal. Against Colorado, Daniels threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-43 victory.

Aranda has a good shot at getting Daniels to Baylor for the 2026 season. Daniels would provide an immediate offensive spark, which is a blessing when you consider the departure of talent that the Bears have suffered at the quarterback position. Baylor backup quarterback Walker White just announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

