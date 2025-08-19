Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze reveals how The Tigers are preparing for Baylor
The Baylor Bears and Auburn Tigers will take part in one of the biggest week one matchups in just under two weeks' time. It may not be the same caliber of game as Texas vs Ohio State or LSU vs Clemson, but these are two programs that expect to be very good in 2025, but one of them will have to start with a loss.
On Monday, Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze met with the media to discuss how his team has gone about preparing for Baylor.
"We started [preparing] back in June, trying to get a head start on our first couple of games, so we feel like we're in a decent spot," Freeze said on Monday.
One of the goals for Freeze is for his team to control the tempo of the game. They want to speed Baylor up and be physical at every level, and if they do that, he feels they'll be in a good spot.
"I think right now, keeping the speed of the game up is important, and the physicality of it," said Freeze.
The transfer portal has made game planning for week one a lot harder for opposing coaches. The Bears brought in over 20 players via the portal this offseason, many of whom will fight for a starting spot on this team. Freeze said they've done their due diligence on Baylor's additions, but they really don't know how their transfers will fit into their team. However, he doesn't expect it to change their game plan too much.
"We've done our research on what the additions are," said Freeze. "You're not quite sure exactly how they fit into the depth chart with the number of returners that they have. Certainly, it added value to them in some ways, but really, we're not going to change a whole lot offensively from what we've done in the past. And I doubt Dave [Aranda] is going to change a whole lot of what has been good to him."
Baylor and Auburn will kick off the 2025 season in 10 days. Both teams feel really good about where they're at heading into the new year, so winning this game will be paramount for both squads.
If the Bears expect to compete for the Big 12 crown and a spot in the College Football Playoffs, it all starts with a win at home against the Tigers.
