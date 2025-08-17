Predicting stat lines for Baylor's offensive playmakers in 2025
The Baylor Bears boasted one of the best offenses in the country in 2024, especially late in the year. Over their final seven games, where they went 6-1, the Bears averaged 39.9 points per game and scored 40+ three times.
The Bears' offense was led by junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who is returning for his final season in Waco. He threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns while Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass combined for 1,600+ yards and 18 TDs on the ground behind him. With a strong core returning and a solid transfer haul incoming, Baylor's offense should only be better in 2025.
Today, we're going to predict the stat lines for each of Baylor's top skill position players in 2025.
QB Sawyer Robertson
Robertson enters the 2025 season as one of, if not the, best quarterbacks in the Big 12. His season didn't get off to the fastest start last year, but he really found his stride in the second half of the year and averaged 263.5 yards per game during Baylor's six-game win streak.
With his two top targets returning and five transfer receivers incoming, I expect Robertson's numbers to only increase in 2025. Couple that with the fact that they could very well play for the Big 12 conference title and at least one other postseason game, I think Robertson could near the 3,500-yard and 30-touchdown mark in his final season.
Prediction: 3,395 yards, 30 touchdowns, 7 interceptions
RB Bryson Washington
Heading into 2025, it looked like Baylor may have the best 1-2 punch in the country with Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass. Unfortunately, Pendergrass is set to miss the entire season with a foot injury, but they still have one of the best backs in the conference in Washington.
Washington got most of the work last season, but he still split carries with Pendergrass, 175-121. With Pendergrass out, Washington should get an even heavier load in 2025, which I think will see him eclipse the 1,000-yard mark once again. I believe he sets career-highs in yards and touchdowns this season.
Prediction: 1,320 yards, 15 touchdowns
WR Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron had a breakout season in 2024, catching 52 passes for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns, all of which led the team. He's returning for his final season and should be in for an even more productive year despite the additions Baylor made at receiver.
The former walk-on should be Robertson's favorite target in 2025. I could see him hitting the 1,000-yard mark, but they have a lot of mouths to feed at receiver, so I think he falls short.
Prediction: 58 receptions, 921 yards, 8 touchdowns
WR Ashtyn Hawkins
Ashtyn Hawkins was WR2 for the Bears last season, hauling in 45 catches for 567 yards and five touchdowns. He went through a battle with the NCAA over his eligibility for this season, but was fully cleared not too long ago and is ready to suit up in 2025.
Hawkins should have another very productive season with the Bears in 2025, but like Cameron, he'll have more competition for targets this year than last year.
Prediction: 49 receptions, 680 yards, 6 touchdowns
WR Louis Brown IV
Baylor went out and added San Diego State transfer Louis Brown IV in the spring portal. He has been a standout in fall practices, with Dave Aranda calling him one of Baylor's top guys on offense. Out of the three big name WR transfers - Brown IV, Kobe Prentice, and Kole Wilson - it's hard to tell who will have the biggest impact, but Brown has proven he can be the big-play, outside receiver the Bears needed. If he can quickly build a connection with Robertson, he could have a big 2025 season.
Prediction: 35 receptions, 525 yards, 5 touchdowns
TE Michael Trigg
Michael Trigg was a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2024 after posting 395 yards and three touchdowns. He was Robertson's security blanket last year and will return to Baylor in 2025. He already has the connection with Robertson and is the clear TE1 on this roster. If he stays healthy, he should be in for his best year yet.
Prediction: 40 receptions, 422 yards, 5 touchdowns
