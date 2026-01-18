Baylor Adds Versatile Playmaker to Their Offense

Baylor football is looking to add more weapons around who they hope to be their next quarterback.

If they were looking at information for DJ Lagway, they did not have to look very far to find someone they might want to put around him.

While the Bears are still waiting for Lagway to officially sign with the program, they have added one of his former teammates to the roster, officially.

On3’s Pet Nakos reported that wide receiver DeBraun Hampton has signed with Baylor on Saturday afternoon.

Hampton was a true freshman last year at Florida, and did not log any stats, while only playing in two games in his first season in Gainesville. He’ll have three years of eligibility left when he steps onto campus.

At Willis High School, he totaled 2,086 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns over three seasons.

Hampton joining the program at this point in the offseason gives him an opportunity to learn and grow with Lagway and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

He stands 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, so he likely could find his way into a slot receiver role in Spavital’s offense.

Hampton joined the Gators as a preferred walk on for his freshman season, but things could have changed with the new situation.

The Gators are undergoing a coaching change with Billy Napier being relieved of his duties before the season ended.

Florida was in the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, but ultimately lost out to conference rival LSU, and hired Jon Sumrall.

Their loss, could potentially be Baylor’s gain in this case.

One thing that is certain in this case, is the connection that Hampton has to Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway.

Hampton once described his bond with Lagway as unbreakable, and someone who understands his routes and skillset.

That type of synergy between a quarterback and receiver becomes incredibly useful on the field, and could be a path to Hampton being on the field early during his career at Baylor.

That type of synergy is something that is often seen on Saturdays. For example, when the chips are down for Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, he is liking for Elijah Saratt. Sarratt is going to be an NFL draft pick due to his strong hands and ability to make contested catches.

Hampton’s skill set is different and will likely use a potentially symbiotic relationship with Lagway to find holes in opposing zones, or making himself open as Lagway breaks the pocket.

Either way, that type of security blanket is something that could have been missing in Baylor’s offense.

The more things they can do to make their quarterback more comfortable, the better off they will be.

