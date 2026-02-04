Baylor Hires Former Minnesota Vikings, TCU, Rice Coach as New Cornerbacks Coach

After USC targeted Baylor CB coach Paul Gonzales, the Bears had to go out and land a new coach to fill the void. On Wednesday, Baylor and Dave Aranda named Rice's CB coach, Jeremy Modkins, to come to Waco and fill the same role.

Modkins wrapped up his third season with Rice. The former TCU standout corner coached at his alma mater from 2007-08 / 2014-21 before heading to the Minnesota Vikings, where he was a defensive analyst for the 2022 season. Modkins returned to the collegiate ranks in 2023 with the Rice Owls.

Dave Aranda's statement

"We're excited to welcome Jeremy Modkins to our staff," Aranda said. "Jeremy brings tremendous experience and a proven track record of developing defensive backs at the highest level. He has a relentless approach to teaching technique and building relationships with his players. What really stood out to us was his ability to develop corners who are physical, intelligent and competitive. He fits perfectly with our defensive philosophy and our culture here at Baylor."

Modkins' statement on joining Baylor

"I'm honored and grateful for this opportunity to join Coach Aranda and Coach (Joe) Klanderman's staff at Baylor," Modkins said. "This is a program with a rich tradition and a bright future, and I'm excited to get to work with our cornerbacks. Baylor's commitment to excellence, both on the field and in the classroom, aligns perfectly with my values as a coach. I've always believed in teaching fundamentals, building confidence and pushing guys to reach their full potential. I can't wait to get started, meet our players and help contribute to the continued success of this program."

Modkins's coaching history

Modkins played for TCU from 2001-05 and had a brief NFL career, where he played with both the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers in 2006.

A native of Marlin, Texas, Modkins helped guide Rice to a berth in the Armed Forces Bowl in January, during a 2025 season that was highlighted with wins over Louisiana-Lafayette, Charlotte, UConn and UAB. It marked the second bowl berth for the Owls under Modkins in his three years, also guiding Rice to the First Responder Bowl in 2023.

Back with TCU, the 2020 campaign saw Modkins coach Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson into a first-team All-American and the nation's highest-graded cornerback in coverage. The previous year, in 2019, Jeff Gladney developed into a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. The 2019 season also saw TCU finish first in the Big 12 in total defense with a pair of true freshmen (Hodges-Tomlinson and Kee'yon Stewart) making starts at cornerback.

Modkins adds a proven track record and someone with plenty of experience to the Baylor CB room.

