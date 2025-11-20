Baylor’s defense searching for answers after embarrassing showing in loss to Utah
Baylor’s defensive issues aren’t a mystery anymore — they’re a crisis. After allowing 380 rushing yards to the No. 13 Utah Utes, the Bears walked into the film room earlier this week knowing something had to change. According to Baylor junior linebacker Kyler Jordan, that message came through loud and clear.
“A Wake-Up Call” Inside the Defensive Room
Jordan didn’t sugarcoat how tense things became behind closed doors.
“There were a lot of hard conversations,” Jordan said. “That was probably one of the most intense defensive unit meetings I’ve been in since I’ve been here, and I would say it’s necessary. It’s a wake-up call to all of us.”
He continued: “It’s easy to put the pressure on your shoulders… but at the end of the day we’ve got good football players, we have great defensive players and we can go do it. We just have to put our minds to it and put it on tape on Saturday.”
The problem is that the tape tells a different story. The Bears have now surrendered 1,978 rushing yards this season — a staggering 197.8 yards per game, the second-worst mark in the Big 12 behind only the Colorado Buffaloes. They’ve also allowed a conference-high 23 rushing touchdowns, repeatedly losing at the point of attack and struggling with gap integrity.
The secondary hasn’t fared much better. Baylor has given up 15 passing touchdowns (fifth-most in the Big 12) while allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 63.1 percent of their attempts.
Baylor Has Talent — But It Hasn’t Translated
Jordan wasn’t wrong when he insisted the Bears have standout defenders. Junior linebacker Keaton Thomas sits inside the Big 12’s top 10 with 83 tackles, while sophomore safety Jacob Redding— who leads Baylor with three interceptions — has been one of the few bright spots on the back end. The individual talent exists; the collective cohesion does not.
And that’s where the questions begin. For a program led by defensive-minded head coach in Dave Aranda, Baylor’s collapse up front has intensified doubts about whether Aranda remains the right man for the job iafte six seasons. The Bears’ inability to dictate physicality — once Aranda’s calling card — has become one of the defining issues of their season.
A Crucial Two-Game Stretch Ahead
The path to restoring confidence isn’t forgiving, but it’s manageable. Baylor gets the Arizona Wildcats and Houston Cougars next — two teams with solid but not elite rushing attacks. If Aranda’s defense is going to respond, this is the moment.
Winning out and reaching a bowl game won’t silence every concern about Aranda’s future, but it would at least show the Bears can still play high-level, disciplined defense when the pressure peaks. And for a team desperate to rediscover its identity, that would be a meaningful start.