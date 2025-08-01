Baylor Football, Big 12 must contend with elite coach for the long haul after extension
The Baylor Bears -- and the rest of the Big 12 Conference -- will have to deal with one of the better coaches in the conference for years to come. According to ESPN's Max Olson, Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell finalized an extension that will keep Campbell with Iowa State through 2032. Olson reveals the deal will be for $5 million a year in total compensation.
Olson also revealed that Campbell took a 'discount' on the deal to make sure his staff pool increased and allowed Iowa State to use more money for NIL. Campbell has been a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year. During the nine seasons with Iowa State, Campbell has recorded a 64-51 record with the Cyclones.
Since Campbell took over for Iowa State, Baylor hasn't fared the best against the Cyclones. Since 2016, the Bears are 4-5 against the Campbell-led Cyclones. In fact, Baylor has lost the past two games against Iowa State. This past season, the Cyclones won 43-21 in Ames.
RELATED: Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings: Which teams are the real contenders in 2025?
Iowa State has been a formidable team in the Big 12 for the past few years. The Cyclones haven't been the cream of the crop, but whenever a team goes out to Ames -- you know you're in for a challenge.
Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears will have their work cut out for them in the Big 12 Conference in 2025. The Bears return several key players on the offensive side of the football, and Baylor could be a top offensive team in the conference.
The Baylor Bears do not play Iowa State in the regular season in 2025. So if Aranda and Campbell meet one another -- it's likely that both teams are playing for a shot at the Big 12 Championship.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Inside Baylor Football: Fall Camp Impressions - Day 2
Auburn turned Baylor QB Walker White said it was an 'automatic yes' when Bears came calling
Big 12 Football: Baylor vs. TCU for toughest schedule; Is BYU getting off easy?
Dave Aranda explains how Baylor football can soar to new heights in 2025
'They’ve Been Pushing Hard': Baylor Ramps Up Recruitment of 2027 DL
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnS
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI