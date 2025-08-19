9 close games in 2025? Baylor fans might need their Pepto Bismol this season
The Baylor Bears' football team will kick things off in less than two weeks. Baylor will host SEC foe Auburn on Friday, August 29. But that's not the only big game the Bears will have in 2025. In fact, ESPN ranked the best three games every week this fall and the Bears were on there twice.
The opening week game didn't make the cut with matchups like Texas-Ohio State, Clemson-LSU, and Notre Dame-Miami, but there were two other weeks that fit the billing.
In Week 2, Baylor travels to SMU to face the Mustangs -- who made the CFP last season. ESPN listed that as one of the top three games of the week, and then when you look down a little further, in Week 6, Kansas State comes to Waco. That is another game ESPN had circled on the calendar -- Sawyer Robertson vs. Avery Johnson.
But it might not all be fun for Baylor fans -- unless they see wins. According to ESPN, the Bears are predicted to have nine tight games this season. What does that mean? ESPN believes Baylor will be within 7.5 points of either winning or losing.
With the Big 12 Conference being so tight this year, it's anyone's guess who might win the conference. Baylor has a legit chance of getting the job done, but so does Arizona State, Utah, TCU, Texas Tech, and Kansas State -- among a few other schools. With how much partity there is in the Big 12, Baylor will have to bring its A game every week -- fans might need their Pepto Bismol.
With the Bears bringing back Robertson, along with star RB Bryson Washington, and playmakers Josh Cameron, Michael Trigg, and Ashtyn Hawkins -- the Bears are going to make things interesting in Waco. Assuming the defense can live up to some expectations, Baylor also has a chance to get to a CFP.
