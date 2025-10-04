Baylor football has key player OUT vs. Kansas State, one more game-time decision
Baylor returns to Waco (TX) after getting a much-needed win in Stillwater to improve to 3-2 on the season. This week, the Bears get an unproven Kansas State team that has underwhelmed. The Wildcats were supposed to compete for the Big 12 title this season, but KSU fell in three games so far.
QB Avery Johnson is a threat to the Baylor defense -- the Bears haven't done well against dual-threat signal callers. But if Baylor is going to make a case to represent the Big 12 -- this is a must-win game for Dave Aranda's crew.
But the Bears will have to do it without a few players this weekend.
Final injury report
Outside the season-ending injuries that we knew about, Baylor will also be without starting guard Omir Aigbedion and RB Bryson Washington is a game-time decision.
Game notes
• Baylor returns to McLane Stadium to host annual Big 12 power Kansas State on Saturday at 11 a.m.
• The Bears are coming off a 45-27 win at Oklahoma State, their third win over OSU in Stillwater since WW2.
• Baylor rolled to its second 600+ yard game in the win at OSU, collecting 612 yards, including 393 passing.
• QB Sawyer Robertson is the nation’s leading returner in QBR (83.7), after ranking fifth nationally last year. Robertson slung 28 TDs and threw for 3,071 yards in his first season as a near full-time starter, taking over in week 3.
• Robertson leads the nation in passing TDs (17), passing yards (1,713) and passing yards per game (342.6).
• RB Bryson Washington shattered the program freshman record for rushing yards, totaling 1,028 yards and 12 TDs. Washington ranks 10th nationally in rushing yards (492), 14th in rushing yards per game (98.4) and No. 23 in rushing TDs (five).
• Kansas State enters the matchup with the Bears fresh off a win over UCF in Manhattan last weekend. The Wildcats snapped a two-game skid that saw a loss at Arizona and vs. Army, with a win over North Dakota and a narrow loss vs. Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland, on the docket.
• QB Avery Johnson leads the offensive attack for the Cats. RB Dylan Edwards entered the year as one of the best tailbacks in the nation but has battled injuries in the early going for K-State. Joe Jackson has shouldered the load in the running game. Jayce Brown leads the team in the passing game.
How to watch the game
- Date: October 4th, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: [Not available]
- Streaming: ESPN+