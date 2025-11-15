My best bet for Baylor football vs. Utah
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I will give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I am not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
Two weeks ago - I did not have any official plays, but I gave out a single game parlay, and it cashed with ease. That is how the season has been going - if it is an official play, it loses; and if it is just a suggestion, it wins the majority of the time.
Today - the Baylor Bears take on the Utah Utes, a formidable opponent. Utah has contained most offenses, having only given up 20 or more points twice this season. The sportsbooks are setting Baylor’s team total points over/under in the mid-20’s. I agree with the thought of Baylor scoring in the 20’s range, as they are a tough offense to contain for all four quarters.
For this week - I will give the “Kiss of Death” to a player prop and make an official pick. My official pick is Michael Trigg Over 45.5 Yards Receiving (-114 on FanDuel). Trigg has been a human highlight reel at times throughout the season, and has several big outputs in receiving yards. Other good tight ends have had success against Utah; and I believe Trigg can have a big game, or at least big enough to get 50 yards.
My official picks are 0-6 on the season.
How to watch Baylor take on No. 13 Utah
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: McLane Stadium (Waco, TX)
- Network: ESPN2
- On the call: Lowell Galindo and Aaron Murray
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER