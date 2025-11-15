Former Baylor QB immediately ends his collegiate career to prepare for NFL Draft
Former Baylor Bears quarterback Dequan Finn has made a football life decision. Finn will end his collegiate career and begin preparing for the NFL Draft. With 45 games of college experience under his belt, the dual threat quarterback will begin work to train his mind and body for the highest-level of the game of football with hopes of parlaying all that hard work into a future roster spot in the pros.
While at Toledo in 2023, Finn earned the Vern Smith Leadership Award as the Mid-American Conference’s (MAC) most valuable player. Finn accounted for over 3,200 total yards and 29 TDs. In addition, Finn averaged 7.32 yards per play and 247 yards of total offense per game. Finn earned All-MAC honors three times in his career.
After that stellar season at Toledo, Finn hit the transfer portal and landed at Baylor. In 2024, while languishing behind Sawyer Robertson on the depth chart, Finn managed to see action in just three games and posted 307 passing yards, three TDs and two INTs.
That season, Finn’s season-high came in week 1 against Tarleton State. Finn completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 192 yards and two TDs. In addition, Finn rushed for a touchdown in a 45-3 victory.
This season, he began his final collegiate season with the RedHawks of Miami (OH). In nine games, Finn passed for 1,451 yards, nine TDs and six INTs. In addition, Finn rushed for 395 yards and four more scores. In the game against Western Michigan, Finn passed for 260 yards and accounted for two touchdowns (1 passing, 1 rushing).
At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Finn will bring athleticism and quarterback talent to the 2026 NFL Combine, where he hopes to impress pro scouts and NFL general managers.
After a seven-year career at the collegiate level, Finn moves on with over 11,000 yards of total offense and 106 total touchdowns to his credit. In the passing game, Finn threw just 19 INTs. Finn hopes his talent and production will manifest itself into a pro career come next August.