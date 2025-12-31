Two Baylor Bears receive NFL scouting combine invites

On Tuesday, a round of NFL scouting combine invites was sent out to those who have shown interest from NFL teams. The two Baylor players that we know got combine invites are Michael Trigg and Josh Cameron, who both had stellar seasons for the Bears. The NFL Scouting Combine is strictly invitation-only, with just over 300 players selected each year based on league-wide grades and projected NFL value. Invites are earned through film, All-Star game performances, and traits that convince teams a player is truly draftable.

Josh received his official NFL scouting combine invite today!! My son has dreamed of playing in the NFL since he was a little boy. He's still working hard daily; more determined than ever to reach his goal. Just another page in the story still being written. #AGTG 🙏🏾#SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/RlTPxYADrQ — Andrea Cameron (@andreatalk) December 30, 2025

Josh Cameron's mother, Andrea Cameron, posted on X, announcing the news to Baylor fans. Josh Cameron joined the Baylor program in 2021 as a walk-on. He stuck with Baylor for his entire collegiate career, fighting for a chance to play year in and year out. Cameron broke out in 2024, where he had 754 yards and 10 touchdowns, and followed that season with an 872-yard and 9 touchdown season in 2025. He formed a great partnership with quarterback Sawyer Robertson and was a massive part of the 6-game win-streak in 2024.

Josh Cameron grabs a touchdown in the first quarter at Arizona. | @BUFootball on X

As an NFL prospect, Josh Cameron is quite intriguing. His uniquely long frame and size, accompanied by his speed, are definitely something that NFL teams could look to develop. Josh Cameron's character is highly touted by his coaches and teammates, so there is no doubt he would be a great locker room guy. Some mocks have Josh going in the later rounds, but even if he isn't drafted, he will be a great pick-up for whatever team wants him.

Michael Trigg announced his invite via Instagram | via @trigg.3 on Instagram

Michael Trigg announced his invite to the NFL scouting combine via his Instagram story. Michael Trigg followed a wildly different path compared to his teammate, Josh Cameron. Michael Trigg was a 5-star from Florida who started his career at USC, transferred to Ole Miss for two seasons, and then finally ended up at Baylor. Trigg hadn't truly broken through at his previous two schools, but, similar to Josh Cameron, broke out in 2024.

Baylor TE Michael Trigg | Via: Baylor Athletics

Michael Trigg totaled 395 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 and stepped it up the next season with 694 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Michael Trigg was even a finalist for the Mackey Award this year. Michael Trigg has a lot of NFL upside as a receiving tight end who can make an immediate impact. Coach Dave Aranda compared him to Kyle Pitts earlier this season, as they can both basically be utilized as big wide receivers. Michael Trigg's size and ability to make spectacular plays have put him on the radar of many NFL teams. Trigg is currently projected to be drafted in the third round, but it will be exciting to see if a team reaches for him earlier.

