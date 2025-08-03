Baylor Football: Is Josh Cameron the most versatile player in college football?
Baylor WR Josh Cameron was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation's most versatile player in major college football. Last season, Colorado's Travis Hunter took home the award.
The Bears haven't had a member of their squad win the award, but Cameron is hoping to change that in 2025. The 6-foot-1 playmaker led Baylor last season catching 52 passes for 752 yards and 10 touchdowns. With Sawyer Robertson cemented as the starting QB, the Bears' offense is expected soar to new heights in 2025. Cameron, along with Ashtyn Hawkins and Michael Trigg, is expected to greatly benefit from that.
You can read the full press release below:
Baylor football wide receiver and punt returner Josh Cameron has been named to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list, as announced Thursday by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Now in its 16th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Cameron is one of 46 players representing nine FBS conferences that were selected for this year's watch list.
Cameron put together an All-America campaign as a return man in 2024, returning 14 punts for 290 yards, an average of 20.7 yards per return. The mark would have led the nation, but Cameron finished just shy of the NCAA threshold for punt returns to qualify, a product of opponents not allowing him to return a punt over the final four games of the 2024 season.
A native of Cedar Park, Texas, Cameron also garnered All-Big 12 praise as a wide receiver a year ago. After starting all 13 games, he led the Bears with 52 receptions, 754 yards and 10 touchdowns, while totaling four 100+-yard performances. His 10 scores ranked inside the top 10 in Baylor single-season history, and he finished his junior season ranked as BU's career leader in punt return average.
This year's Paul Hornung Award winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in March 2026 at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky. The 2025 watch list was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2025 season. Throughout the regular season, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances meet the Award's criteria.
Texas Roadhouse signed on as a presenting sponsor of the Paul Hornung Award in 2011 and will partner with the Louisville Sports Commission to power fan voting again this season. College football fans nationwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during bowl season. Fan voting will open in late September and factor into the selection of the finalists and winner.
