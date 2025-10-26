How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Indiana (exhibition)
The Baylor Bears are going to be back on the court.
In this story:
The Baylor Bears are back in action on Sunday for their final exhibition game before the real season begins. The Bears took down Grand Canyon in their first exhibition game, 79-74. Star freshman Tounde Yessoufou led the way, scoring 21 points for Baylor. Tennessee transfer Cameron Carr was second on the team, scoring 20 points for the Bears.
Now, Baylor will travel East and play Indiana. The Hoosiers had a disappointing season last year, firing head coach Mike Woodson and going 19-13. Like Baylor, Indiana has a new-look roster after hiring Darian DeVries from Drake.
Here's how you can tune into the game.
How to watch
- When: 12 p.m. CT
- TV: Big Ten plus
- Streaming: B1G+ is offering a one-time package to view the game for $8.99. You can purchase that HERE
- Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)
Game Notes
- Baylor is expected to be without potential starting center Juslin Bodo Bodo for the second game in a row. The High Point transfer didn't play against Grand Canyon, and isn't expected to play against Indiana.
- Baylor started Tounde Yessoufou, Obi Agbim, Dan Skillings, Michael Rataj, and Cameron Carr in the first exhibition game.
- The Bears shot 44% from the field and a whopping 50% from deep against Grand Canyon.
- Grand Canyon was able to score 32 points in the paint against Baylor -- something to watch moving forward if Bodo Bodo can't play.
- Indiana and Baylor will meet up for the second time in program history on the hardwood. The only previous matchup came in a non-conference clash on Dec. 13, 1980.
- Indiana handled business in the season-opening exhibition matchup against Marian with a 107-46 victory on Oct. 17 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
- Redshirt senior forward Tucker DeVries and freshman forward Trent Sisley combined for 46 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the floor, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Senior forward Sam Alexis produced a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in 18 minutes.
- The Hoosiers underwent a complete overhaul of the roster during the offseason with 10 transfer additions. The class ranked third in the Big Ten Conference and 10th nationally according to 247Sports.
More From Baylor On SI:
Published