Baylor football QB Sawyer Robertson named finalist for prestigious award
Baylor might be 4-3 and on life support for a chance to contend for the Big 12, but the Bears have one of the top signal callers in America. Through seven games, Sawyer Robertson leads the country, averaging 339 yards per game through the air. To go along with his 2,376 yards, Robertson has throw 21 TDs and seven INTs this season.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Robertson was named as one of the 16 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy Award. The winner is the player who not only shows great on-the-field performances, but is a top player in the classroom as well.
Finalists for the award
- Robby Ballentine, WR – DePauw (IN) // Biochemistry (3.92 GPA)
- Jonah Coleman, RB – Washington // Education (3.91 GPA)
- James Conway, LB – Fordham // Marketing Information Systems (3.71 GPA)
- Jalon Daniels, QB – Kansas // Sport Management (3.58 GPA)
- Ty Dugger, DB – Harding (AR) // Accounting (3.92 GPA)
- Aaron Graves, DL – Iowa // Exercise Science (4.03 GPA)
- Blake Horvath, QB – Navy // Operations Research (3.69 GPA)
- Chandler Kirton, OL – Austin Peay // Management (3.92 GPA)
- Trey Moore, LB – Texas // Physical Culture & Sports (3.65 GPA)
- Red Murdock, LB – Buffalo // Psychology (3.46 GPA)
- Parker Navarro, QB – Ohio // Integrated Health Studies (3.96 GPA)
- Sawyer Robertson, QB – Baylor // Marketing (3.73 GPA)
- Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt // Individual Studies (3.92 GPA)
- Jack Strand, QB – Minnesota State Moorhead // Engineering Physics (3.87 GPA)
- Andon Thomas, LB – Army West Point // Chemical Engineering (3.98 GPA)
- Jackson Waring, QB – Grand View (IA) // Psychology (3.88 GPA)
Press release
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the finalists for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football's premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership. The 16 finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as members of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments®...
The 16 finalists were selected from an impressive180 semifinalistsnationwide from among all NCAA divisions and the NAIA.
"Each year, we are thrilled to announce the finalists for the Campbell Trophy®," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (a Campbell Trophy® recipient) and Eli were NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. "These finalists exemplify the very best that our sport has to offer on the field, in the classroom and as leaders in their communities. They exude excellence in all areas of their lives, and we know they have only begun to reach their potential."
The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas for the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 9, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.
Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 36th Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000. for more information on the Awards Dinner, including options to purchase tickets online, special travel rates to the event from Delta Air Lines, and room rates at the Bellagio.
"The NFF Awards Committee faced a challenging task in selecting the best of the best from an already impressive list of candidates this year," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "We're thrilled to shine our spotlight on this group of finalists as they serve without question as an inspiration for the next generation to emulate. We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our event in December and supporting their continued development with postgraduate scholarships."
