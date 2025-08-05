One Baylor edge transfer receives big praise from teammate Emar'rion Winston: 'He's a speed demon'
It might be Emar'rion Winston's first year with Baylor, but he is the veteran presence in the edge rusher room. Winston came to Waco after spending three years at Oregon and learning under Dan Lanning. Winston can now help shape some of the younger Bears' edge rushers and help teach them what's needed to play in a Power Four Conference. Players like Matthew Fobbs-White, Jaylin Jones, and Kamauryn Morgan are either transfers or a true freshman, and will need some help acclimating to the Big 12 level.
One player that Dave Aranda brought in to make a big impact in Year 1 is Fobbs-White, the Tulane transfer. After playing two seasons with Tulane, Fobbs-White is looking to make his mark at the next level. But what exactly is Baylor getting from the 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge rusher? According to Winston -- he's a speed demon.
"But my brother Fobbs, he's a speed demon," Winston said of Fobbs-White. "And he shocked me because he's also bullying through great counters, good steps. He can add a lot. He can add more than me probably when it comes to edge rusher. And that's why I enjoy playing with him because I look on the other side and I'm trying to get to the quarterback, and then he's back there with me, and I'm like, 'did I get there first or did he get there first'? We're just seeing film.
"But it definitely is a great experience to be introduced to a new brother and then him be able to be locked into the process just like I am. He's one of the guys that if maybe it wasn't as big as a group over the summer, he's definitely going to be there. And if he can get extra work with me, he's definitely going to be there. And if I can get extra work with him, I'm definitely going to be there. And when it comes to lifting together, you can ask any of the coaches. Me and him are the ones that don't stop talking. We're the guys in the group that just go at it. So I do enjoy having him here.
"And I knew that he was going to be here because Coach Aranda told me when I was getting recruited that there was another guy they were recruiting. And I was like, 'I don't know how I'm going to respond to that', but I responded to it in finding a new brother."
Fobbs-White had a good, all-around season with Tulane in 2024. He had 21 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and four sacks last season. Now that he's with Baylor, he believes Winston and himself can be a dominate duo off the edge for the Bears.
"Very dominant," Fobbs-White said of playing with Winston. "He brings like a veteran presence to the room. Like he's worked with guys, pro guys, high-level guys, and me coming from a lower conference , that meant a lot to me because there's a lot of things that I lacked in my game that I didn't even know of until I met him and then working with him over during the offseason."
Fobbs-White has been looked at as a speed rusher, but he credits that due to his size -- or lack thereof. However, he says he has gained some weight and is working on adding something else to his arsenal -- power moves.
"You know, it had a lot to do with, like, my weight," Fobbs-White on his speed. "Like I was an underweight guy coming in, but being in a program like this with so many resources, I was able to put on like 15 pounds, 20 pounds. And I felt like my technique, with my footwork and hands, I feel like that held me back a little bit when it came to power rushing, like with hand placement. So I feel like making those improvements during the offseason, I'm able to use it now."
