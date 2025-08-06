Baylor football to compete against several 'freaks list' players from Auburn, Cincinnati, and ASU in 2025
Bruce Feldman came out with his annual 'freaks list' ahead of the college football season. The Baylor Bears had one player make the list -- WR Josh Cameron -- and the No. 1 freak in Feldman's eyes was Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith.
With the 'freaks list' out, it made me ponder which freaks Baylor might have to compete with this upcoming season. There were plenty of players from Texas Tech, a few from both Iowa State and Kansas -- but since the Bears don't play them this year, I didn't include them in the list.
From the teams Baylor will actually see on the field in 2025, both Cincinnati and Auburn had three players each who are some of the freakiest athletes.
No. 9 Auburn DT Keldric Faulk
"In two seasons with the Tigers, he has a combined 80 tackles, 14.5 TFLs and eight sacks. He doesn’t turn 20 until a few weeks into this season..."
No. 14 Cincinnati DT Dontay Corleone
"“The Godfather” returns to the Freaks List for the third time. Corleone is a three-time all-conference pick who has produced 109 tackles, 17 TFLs and 9.5 sacks in his 34-game career..."
No. 29 Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell
"A transfer this year from Division II Lindenwood in Missouri, Caldwell had 93 career catches for 1,722 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career there. He’s 6-4 1/2 and 208 pounds, and he wowed Cincinnati coaches when he broad-jumped 11-9....."
No. 48 Cincinnati LB Jake Golday
"Golday finished second on the team in tackles last year (58) and had seven TFLs despite being limited by injuries over the season’s final three games. Still, he was PFF’s second-highest-graded linebacker in the Big 12..."
No. 52 Auburn WR Cameron Coleman
"The former five-star recruit was overshadowed by Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams last year, but Coleman had a terrific true freshman season in his own right, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight TDs..."
No. 61 Arizona State DE Clayton Smith
"The former five-star began his career at Oklahoma. He made six TFLs and 4.5 sacks last year and looks ready to make a bigger impact. The 6-4, 252-pound senior hit 22.1 mph on the GPS with a max acceleration of 8.18..."
No. 73 Auburn WR Eric Singleton Jr.
"This was a big get for the Tigers. While at Georgia Tech, Singleton was a 2023 freshman All-American at Georgia Tech (56 passes for 754 yards and three TDs, plus 131 rushing yards and a TD)...."
