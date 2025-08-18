Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson praises some of his top offensive weapons
Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson ended the 2024 season as hot as any quarterback in the country. He averaged over 260 yards per game over the final seven games of the season and helped the Bears score 39.9 points during that span.
Robertson, a senior, is returning to Baylor for one last season before turning pro. He's projected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12, and many believe he and this Baylor offense will once again be one of the best in the country.
The Bears are returning one of the best offensive cores in the country, which includes Robertson, Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, Bryson Washington, Michael Trigg, and Dawson Pendergrass. Unfortunately, the latter has been ruled out for the year due to a foot injury, but Robertson says he's seen redshirt sophomore Bryson Washington step up in a huge way with Pendergrass's absence.
"Bryson [Washington] is one of the best dudes in the locker room," said Robertson. "He's such a good guy, and part of that is he's just the same person every day, whether it's a good practice, bad practice, win or lose. He's the leader in that room, and obviously, now that Dawson [Pendergrass] is down, he's telling them what to do. He's done great with all that, and that's part of the reason I think the younger guys are coming along."
Another returnee who is expected to have a huge impact on this offense is Michael Trigg. The 2024 Second-Team All-Big 12 selection had nearly 400 yards receiving last year and will be a big part of what Baylor does in the run and pass game.
Robertson was asked about Trigg, and he thinks he's very grateful to have a tight end like him on the roster. Trigg is basically an extra receiver who can also get behind his pads and block when necessary, which is super valuable for an offense that wants to be balanced in the run and pass game.
"[Michael Trigg] awesome. He's basically just an extra receiver out there. He's really physical, can run the entire route tree, and can help us in the run game, too. I think he's going to play for a long time on Sundays. He's obviously got all the tools to do it, and he's a smart football player who understands space well. I'm really happy he's on my team."
Even with their top two receivers coming back, the Bears still went out and added five wide receivers in the transfer portal, one of whom was Louis Brown IV from San Diego State. Head Coach Dave Aranda spoke very highly of Brown after practice last week, and Robertson echoed his coach's statements.
"[Louis Brown IV] a stud. The athleticism jumps off. His ability to make contested catches. His ability to run. He's going to be really explosive for us, which is huge. We need as many of those guys as we can get...Even off the field and in the locker room, he's a great guy, personable, easy to talk to, and all this stuff."
This Baylor offense has loads of expectations heading into 2025. They were a top 20 scoring offense a year ago, despite a bit of a slow start. This year, they expect to come out firing on all cylinders and lighting up the scoreboard each week. And as long as they all stay healthy, they should be able to do just that.
