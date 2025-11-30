PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's loss to Houston
All postseason hopes came to an end on Saturday.
Baylor's 2025 season came to a close on Saturday after falling to Houston, 31-24. The Bears would end up going 5-7 on the year and miss a bowl game. After so much hope entering the season, Baylor's football campaign came crashing down.
The Bears' offense struggled on third down and Baylor's defense had struggles once again containing a mobile QB.
Following the loss, here are Baylor's PFF grades and snap counts to know.
Top 10 offensive players
- WR Kole Wilson - 82.8 grade
- C Coleton Price - 82.1 grade
- WR Kobe Prentice - 81.3 grade
- TE Kelsey Johnson - 70.1 grade
- RG Omar Aigbedion - 69.8 grade
- LT Sean Thompkins - 68.2 grade
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 67.8 grade
- RB Joseph Dodds - 67.7 grade
- QB Sawyer Robertson - 63.8 grade
- RB Caden Knighten - 62.8 grade
Bottom five offensive players
- WR Jadon Porter - 56.8 grade
- WR Ashtny Hawkins - 58.0 grade
- WR Josh Cameron - 59.9 grade
- LG Ryan Lengyel - 60.8 grade
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 60.8 grade
Top 10 defensive players
- LB Kyland Reed - 71.5 grade
- Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 71.2 grade
- DL Cooper Lanz - 69.5 grade
- DT Adonis Friloux - 68.1 grade
- S Tyler Turner - 67.5 grade
- LB Keaton Thomas - 67.4 grade
- Edge Emar'rion Winston - 66.4 grade
- CB LeVar Thornton - 65.7 grade
- DL Kyler Jordan - 65.7 grade
- Edge Matthew Fobbs-White - 64.6 grade
Bottom five defensive players
- S Tevin Williams - 35.5 grade
- LB Kaleb Burns - 46.7 grade
- DL Jackie Marshall - 49.6 grade
- S Kendrick Simpkins - 52.9 grade
- S Micah Gifford - 55.5 grade
Snap counts to know
- With both Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten going down, Joseph Dodds saw 37 snaps
- After seeing limited snaps for a few games, WR Kobe Prentice saw 26 snaps
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein played a season high 67 snaps in place of Michael Trigg
- DL Adonis Friloux saw 19 snaps -- the most since Week 3 against Samford
- Freshman edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan saw a season high 21 snaps
- S Micah Gifford saw 55 snaps, which was by far and away the most. He previously had 15 snaps against Samford in Week 2.
- S Tyler Turner made his third start of the season and saw 30 snaps
- S Kendrick Simpkins started his first game of the season and had 14 snaps
