PFF grades, snap counts following Baylor's loss to Houston

All postseason hopes came to an end on Saturday.

Baylor's 2025 season came to a close on Saturday after falling to Houston, 31-24. The Bears would end up going 5-7 on the year and miss a bowl game. After so much hope entering the season, Baylor's football campaign came crashing down.

The Bears' offense struggled on third down and Baylor's defense had struggles once again containing a mobile QB.

Following the loss, here are Baylor's PFF grades and snap counts to know.

Top 10 offensive players

  1. WR Kole Wilson - 82.8 grade
  2. C Coleton Price - 82.1 grade
  3. WR Kobe Prentice - 81.3 grade
  4. TE Kelsey Johnson - 70.1 grade
  5. RG Omar Aigbedion - 69.8 grade
  6. LT Sean Thompkins - 68.2 grade
  7. RT Kaden Sieracki - 67.8 grade
  8. RB Joseph Dodds - 67.7 grade
  9. QB Sawyer Robertson - 63.8 grade
  10. RB Caden Knighten - 62.8 grade

Bottom five offensive players

  1. WR Jadon Porter - 56.8 grade
  2. WR Ashtny Hawkins - 58.0 grade
  3. WR Josh Cameron - 59.9 grade
  4. LG Ryan Lengyel - 60.8 grade
  5. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 60.8 grade

Top 10 defensive players

  1. LB Kyland Reed - 71.5 grade
  2. Edge Kamauryn Morgan - 71.2 grade
  3. DL Cooper Lanz - 69.5 grade
  4. DT Adonis Friloux - 68.1 grade
  5. S Tyler Turner - 67.5 grade
  6. LB Keaton Thomas - 67.4 grade
  7. Edge Emar'rion Winston - 66.4 grade
  8. CB LeVar Thornton - 65.7 grade
  9. DL Kyler Jordan - 65.7 grade
  10. Edge Matthew Fobbs-White - 64.6 grade

Bottom five defensive players

  1. S Tevin Williams - 35.5 grade
  2. LB Kaleb Burns - 46.7 grade
  3. DL Jackie Marshall - 49.6 grade
  4. S Kendrick Simpkins - 52.9 grade
  5. S Micah Gifford - 55.5 grade

Snap counts to know

  • With both Bryson Washington and Caden Knighten going down, Joseph Dodds saw 37 snaps
  • After seeing limited snaps for a few games, WR Kobe Prentice saw 26 snaps
  • TE Matthew Klopfenstein played a season high 67 snaps in place of Michael Trigg
  • DL Adonis Friloux saw 19 snaps -- the most since Week 3 against Samford
  • Freshman edge rusher Kamauryn Morgan saw a season high 21 snaps
  • S Micah Gifford saw 55 snaps, which was by far and away the most. He previously had 15 snaps against Samford in Week 2.
  • S Tyler Turner made his third start of the season and saw 30 snaps
  • S Kendrick Simpkins started his first game of the season and had 14 snaps

