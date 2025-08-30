Bearly believable: Top 5 Plays in Baylor's home loss to Auburn
Game 1 of the 2025-2026 season is in the books, and unfortunately, things did not go as planned for Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears. In a back-and-forth, 38-24 loss to the Auburn Tigers, a few key moments occurred during the game that shifted the momentum in either team's direction. Below are my top 5 game-changing plays of the game for either team that had a significant influence on the final score and outcome of the game.
1. Rayshawn Pleasant's Kick 6: Rayshawn Pleasant's kick six was absolutely electrifying and shut down any bit of momentum Baylor had built up at this point in the game. The Bears had been battling back all game long, and with Pleasant's stellar return, the momentum swung in Auburn's direction, so much so that the Bears were never able to recover.
2. 4th Downs & FLAGS: Dave Aranda and company do not shy for going for it on fourth down. However, it is important to remember the caliber of the team you are playing against and ensure that thoughtful decisions are being made. Early in the first quarter, when tasked with a choice of going for it on fourth down in Auburn territory, Aranda decided to risk it. Unfortunately, that risk did not pay off, and what could have given the Bears a 6-point lead ultimately led to their slow demise.
Additionally, flags did have a key part in this game. A Bryson Washington 50+-yard rush was called back due to a suspect holding call, and an additional hold in the fourth quarter cost the Bears their chance to stop the Tigers on fourth down. While officiating is never consistent, it has to be included on this list in a game like tonight's.
3. Jackson Arnold's 1st Rushing TD: Jackson Arnold finished Friday night's performance with 143 total rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, but the first was key in swinging the initial momentum Auburn's way. Baylor's interior defensive line leaves a lot to be desired. That, coupled with Auburn's offensive line, was enough to create huge holes for Arnold to maneuver his way around the field and leading to his success in the ground game.
4. Kobe Prentice and Auburn's Blown Coverage: Auburn University cannot get away from Kobe Prentice. It does not matter whether he is dressed up for the Crimson Tide or for the Baylor Bears; one thing remains for certain: Kobe Prentice does big things against Auburn. Late in the second quarter, the Bears were in a bit of a deficit with a lot of game left to play. However, a gusty fourth-down call and a blown coverage led to Prentice waltzing into the endzone for a wide-open touchdown, setting the Bears up for a chance at making a comeback before halftime.
5. Jackson Arnold's game-sealing rush: As mentioned above, Jackson Arnold was a menace on the ground today. The Bears had clawed their way back from a decent-sized hole and had been staying toe-to-toe with the Tigers. Fast forward to the 4th quarter, and the Bears were only down one touchdown, with Auburn facing a fourth down in positive territory. Following a timeout, Hugh Freeze and company came up with the perfect play design, which allowed Arnold to scramble and make his way into the endzone for the game-sealing touchdown.
