Inside The Bears

Baylor football vs. Utah game time, channel announced for Week 12 action

This will be a big game for the Bears when they return from their bye.

Trent Knoop

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baylor Bears are coming off their most complete performance of the season. The Bears hosted UCF on Homecoming, and Baylor took down the Knights, 30-3. Baylor will now head into its second bye of the season.

When the Bears come out of the bye, Baylor will host one of the top Big 12 teams in the conference: Utah. And on Monday, the Big 12 announced times for Week 12 games.

Baylor will host Utah in two weeks on November 15 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

History between the two programs

Since Utah came over to the Big 12 from the Pac-12, Baylor hasn't fared well against the Utes. Baylor is 0-2 against Utah since the two programs started playing one another in 2023.

Both losses have been defensive games. Last year, Utah beat the Bears, 23-12. Then, back in 2023, the Utes took down Baylor, 20-13.

In 2024, Utah got out to a commanding 23-0 lead, but in typical Baylor fashion -- the Bears didn't give up. The Bears would get within 11 points, but Baylor couldn't sustain any offense in the fourth quarter to cut the lead any further.

QB Dequan Finn started for Baylor and struggled against Utah. He threw for 115 yards and threw for a score, but struggled with his accuracy. Dawson Pendergrass ran for 69 yards and Josh Cameron led the pass catchers, catching for 59 yards and a score.

Defending Devon Dampier

Utah QB Devon Dampier
Rob Gray-Imagn Images

When Utah landed Devon Dampier in the transfer portal, he was supposed to be the next great Ute, and he has been very good for Utah. Dampier is a dual-threat who defenses will have to stay disciplined with.

Dampier is averaging nearly 200 yards through the air, and he is also averaging 65 yards on the ground. With Dampier being behind center, it's allowed Wayshawn Parker to go nuts. Parker is top-10 back in the Big 12, and he's averaging 67 yards on the ground -- with going over 100 yards in the last two games.

The Baylor defense will have to have another good showing next weekend when the Bears face the Utes.

More From Baylor On SI:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI and also serves as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines on SI. His work has additionally been featured on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football