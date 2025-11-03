Baylor football vs. Utah game time, channel announced for Week 12 action
The Baylor Bears are coming off their most complete performance of the season. The Bears hosted UCF on Homecoming, and Baylor took down the Knights, 30-3. Baylor will now head into its second bye of the season.
When the Bears come out of the bye, Baylor will host one of the top Big 12 teams in the conference: Utah. And on Monday, the Big 12 announced times for Week 12 games.
Baylor will host Utah in two weeks on November 15 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
History between the two programs
Since Utah came over to the Big 12 from the Pac-12, Baylor hasn't fared well against the Utes. Baylor is 0-2 against Utah since the two programs started playing one another in 2023.
Both losses have been defensive games. Last year, Utah beat the Bears, 23-12. Then, back in 2023, the Utes took down Baylor, 20-13.
In 2024, Utah got out to a commanding 23-0 lead, but in typical Baylor fashion -- the Bears didn't give up. The Bears would get within 11 points, but Baylor couldn't sustain any offense in the fourth quarter to cut the lead any further.
QB Dequan Finn started for Baylor and struggled against Utah. He threw for 115 yards and threw for a score, but struggled with his accuracy. Dawson Pendergrass ran for 69 yards and Josh Cameron led the pass catchers, catching for 59 yards and a score.
Defending Devon Dampier
When Utah landed Devon Dampier in the transfer portal, he was supposed to be the next great Ute, and he has been very good for Utah. Dampier is a dual-threat who defenses will have to stay disciplined with.
Dampier is averaging nearly 200 yards through the air, and he is also averaging 65 yards on the ground. With Dampier being behind center, it's allowed Wayshawn Parker to go nuts. Parker is top-10 back in the Big 12, and he's averaging 67 yards on the ground -- with going over 100 yards in the last two games.
The Baylor defense will have to have another good showing next weekend when the Bears face the Utes.