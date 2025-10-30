Baylor gets to the post-season if they just win, baby!
The late great owner of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders, Al Davis, once said “just win baby!” That is exactly what the Baylor Bears must do to get to the post-season. With four games left in the regular season, three of which are at home at McLane Stadium, the Bears have opportunities to go bowling.
But first, the Bears will need to win at least two of those games to get to six wins, the magic number needed to receive an invitation from bowl officials.
The remaining schedule, however, is daunting nonetheless. On Saturday, the Bears face off against the UCF Knights (4-3). In addition, Baylor will battle Utah (6-2), a road game at Arizona (4-3) and a final game at home vs. Houston (7-1). As of this writing, these four teams are a combined 21-9.
UCF
The Knights have won only one conference game against three losses. Their defense is elite, ranking in the top 20 in several categories. Their pass defense is stingy and has allowed just five TDs through the air all season, two in the last three games.
Utah
The Utes will field a potent offense, led by the No. 5 rushing attack in the FBS that has averaged 267.13 yards per game. Utah is led on the field by quarterback Devon Dampier. Dampier has totaled 1,817 total yards and 18 touchdowns. He sat the game vs Colorado due to an ankle injury suffered in the BYU game.
Utah’s defense is a top-notch unit. They are ranked in the top 15 in total defense, pass defense, scoring defense and sacks.
Arizona
The Wildcats are currently on a two-game losing streak. On the field, Arizona is led by quarterback Noah Fifita. Fifita has posted 1,829 yards passing, 17 touchdowns and just four INTs. He has completed 66 percent of his passes. On defense, Arizona is nationally ranked in the top 20 in total defense and pass defense.
Houston
The Cougars are taking the Big 12 by storm under second-year head coach Willie Fritz. Currently, Houston is enjoying a three-game winning streak as they prepare to host West Virginia on Saturday. Conner Weigman leads the Cougars' offense with 1,935 total yards and 20 total touchdowns. Weigman’s touchdown/INT ratio over the last three games is 6/0 and has a combined 10 TDs rushing and passing.
On defense, the Cougars are a top 30 unit in scoring defense and have allowed 18.6 points per contest.
Over these last four games, Baylor must execute in all three phases of the game consistently in each game. Not just block a field goal here or there. The Bears have the talent at the skill positions with the No. 1 quarterback in the FBS in passing yards with Sawyer Robertson (2,513 yards).
In addition, they field a talented defense, led by linebacker Keaton Thomas (75 tackles, one fumble return for a touchdown, two pass breakups). Thomas has posted double-digit tackles in four games this season, including 12 in the loss to Cincinnati.
Winning two of the four games will get them to that magic number of six wins for bowl eligibility. But the Bears are motivated to win all four games and salvage a solid 2025 season.
