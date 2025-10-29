Everything Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson said ahead of the UCF game
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson didn't have his best stuff against Cincinnati, but the Bears' veteran gunslinger knows what's at stake. There are only four games left in the regular season and at this point, extending that to another game is the goal.
Ahead of the UCF game, Robertson spoke to the media and had plenty of questions to answer.
What motivates the team with four games left
Absolutely. Oh, I think that. You know, it's not just – I mean, like, yeah, we got hit in the mouth. You pick yourself off the mat and you go back to work and you try to make the most of these last four opportunities. You play for the dudes in the locker room. You play for the school that you represent. I mean, all of that stuff. And then obviously, like, faith carries you through the whole thing. But, yeah, there's still a ton to play for.
On players only meeting ahead of UC game
It was just a – I mean, like, opening the floor. Like, at the end of the day, there's, like, ownership within the team. You know, like, the players are the ones out there, and so there needs to be communication there. And after the TCU game, you know, we decided, like, we need to say some things. We did a great job by opening the floor up. People spoke. And, you know, that's kind of like the first step in, like, kind of like taking ownership in the whole thing and just addressing things that need to be addressed, right?
If you're winning and life's good, like, you don't – I don't know how much of that you see, you know. And so – but like I said, when you kind of get hit in the mouth, you start to see people that, like, are stepping up and might say things that most of the time we won't say just because there's some things we need to get fixed.
Does the team keep the outside noise outside
I think so. Yeah, I think so. I mean, obviously it's impossible, like, not to hear anything. So a little bit of it creeps in. But, you know, it's a really tight locker room. Everybody loves each other, play for each other. And, like, it's kind of a point to just kind of keep all that outside stuff on the outside because at the end of the day, like, we can't control any of that. We can control what we do in practice and how we play on the field. And so that's what we need to focus on, not the outside noise.
Is the offense pressing, and if so, how does that get fixed
There's a lot that goes into it. One, like, at the beginning, obviously you have to start faster, right? You know, you've got to put points on the board because we haven't been doing that. But there's a little bit that goes into it where it's like, okay, when we come out, like, how are teams going to play us? You know, like, they game plan too.
And so, like, they have their adjustments as well. And it's like once we get in that rhythm and flow, like, pretty dang good. And, like, we've been good. It's just we've got to shorten the amount of time it takes to get there. But, I mean, there's no worry or no press with that. We just have to figure out ways to score faster in the game and start faster.
Should Baylor take the ball instead of deferring on the coin toss
I need to start doing that. Yeah, I know. Yeah, I need to start doing that.
Yeah. Yeah, no, it's a great point. I actually texted Spav that after the game. I was like, we might need to start just taking the ball. So, yeah, I mean, that's a great point. But then again, like, you think like the middle eight, right? So we get the ball right before halftime, score, get the ball coming out at halftime, score again, right? That's a, I mean, like, if you can win those middle eight, like, because you're still a possession, essentially. And so that was good for us. But, yeah, I know what you're saying, we're coming out and hitting them in the mouth.
How important is the UCF game for good vibes
Yeah, it's another game, you know, another game to get right. Gain confidence after the last two weeks. And, you know, it's a home game. And so that's exciting for sure. We're excited to play back at home. But, yeah, it's another opportunity to go out and play on a Saturday and do what we all love to do. And so we got four of them guaranteed left. And so go out and make the most of it.
Last season ended on a six-game win streak to end the regular season, how can that translate to this season in the final four games
I mean, yeah, I think it can happen at any moment. Right? Last season the biggest thing was, like, we played, like, all three phases of the ball were, like, in sync together, complementing each other. And, like, we still haven't done that this season. And so, you know, it's harder. It's a lot easier said than done, obviously. Like, if every team was doing that, then every team would win games. But we have not been great at that this year.
But once that clicks, you know, that's when you're going to start to see those wins start happening. Instead of, like, it's almost like fighting each other. Like, when the offense is playing well, defense is struggling. When the defense is playing well, offense is, like, sputtering. And so you just got to sync. And the same thing with special teams. Special teams were huge for us last year, last season, when we were on that win streak. And so those have to be good for us as well. And so all three facets of the game.
Have the defenses changed how they defend the Baylor offense
Not. It depends on who you play. You know, some teams, they will, you know, with Trigg, they'll have, like, a certain – like, they'll make adjustments to where, like, we'll see something on film, and then they might play it a little differently. It was Cincinnati. Like, they play three high. They played three high against us.
And they do it really, really well. And so it's not like teams will completely change up their scheme or anything, but it's, like, little minor adjustments, just like we make when we're game planning for them. But, I mean, even with that, you know, like, we still have the capability and ability to go out there and make explosive plays happen and score earlier in the game.
Motivation to know there are only four games left guarenteed with a chance for another
Yeah, it's awesome. I'm super excited. I was kind of having that, like, stop and smell the roses second the other day. I called my dad. And it's just so easy to, like, look towards the future and look beyond. But, man, I said this earlier. Like, right now I remember being a little kid dreaming of being in this position, and, like, I'm in it. And so, like, going out and making the most of it, playing and having fun, representing Baylor University as the quarterback, and just going out and playing free. You know, it's awesome. Like you said, four games left to do it. I'm going to make the most of it.
