Baylor's Leading Scorer is a Finalist for Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award

As the college basketball season had reached its midway point and beyond, the ten finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award were released by the Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Baylor Bears redshirt sophomore Cameron Carr made the cut as he is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and shooting 40% from the three-point line. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has scored in double figures in 20 of 21 games and eclipsed 20 points nine times. Carr is one of five players from the Big 12 conference to make the list, joining Brayden Burries (Arizona), Richie Saunders (BYU), Emanuel Sharp (Houston) and Darryn Peterson (Kansas). The list will be cut down to five in March and the winner will be announced after the season is finished.

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Fans play a huge role in the voting process of the award as their vote will count as one committee vote during the process. Fans can begin voting on Friday, February 6, at hoophallawards.com. The committee that selects the winner is comprised of head coaches, Hall of Famers, media members and sports information directors.

Carr, a projected first-round pick, has been one of the few bright spots in a trying season for the Baylor Bears basketball team that has lost seven of its last nine games, all Big 12 games. Carr has been the Bears' leading scorer in six of the nine games, including 24 points versus Kansas. The award has only been around for 12 years, and a Baylor player has never won it. Previous winners include (in chronological order):

De’Angelo Russell (2014-15 – Ohio State)

Buddy Hield (2015-16 – Oklahoma

Malik Monk (2016-17 – Kentucky)

Carsen Edwards (2017-18 – Purdue)

RJ Barrett (2018-19 – Duke)

Myles Powell (2019-20 – Seton Hall)

Chris Duarte (2020-21 – Oregon)

Johnny Davis (2021-22 – Wisconsin)

Marcus Sasser (2022-23 – Houston)

RJ Davis (2023-24 – North Carolina)

Chaz Lanier (2024-25 – Tennessee)

With Russell, Hield, Monk and Barrett all experiencing various levels of success in the NBA, winning the award does bode well for Carr’s future. Baylor (12-9, 2-7 Big 12) will be back in action on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when it hosts the Colorado Buffaloes (13-9, 3-6 Big 12).

