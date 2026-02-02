Baylor Football Recently Added Fourth Commitment to 2027 Recruiting Class
In this story:
Baylor just wrapped up Junior Day and the Bears came away with one commitment. After offering linebacker Bryson Brown back in November, the Stillwater (OK) prospect committed to the Bears on Saturday.
"After a lot of conversations with my family and coaches I am EXTREMELY BLESSED to say I will be committing to Baylor University!!!!," Brown wrote on his X account.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker is not ranked, according to 247Sports or the Composite. His only other offer is from Purdue, which offered him back on January 21.
Brown is coming off of a stellar junior season. This past season, he tallied 86 tackles, 20 TFLs, seven sacks, and one interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Fourth commitment in the class
With the additon of Brown, Baylor now has four commitments in the 2027 cycle.
- Four-star athlete Karece Hoyt
- Four-star CB Davontrae Kirkland
- Three-star DL Jalen Price
- Zero-star LB Bryson Brown
Hoyt is the headliner of the class, so far, but the key for Baylor will be keeping him in the fold. Last cycle, it appeared Baylor was in line to sign a star-studded class, but the Bears lost their top-three players. Jamarion Carlton left for Texas, Jordan Clay to Washington, and Jamarion Vincent to Michigan.
Hoyt committed to Baylor back in October and picked the Bears over some heavyweights. Programs like Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M, among others, were all trying to get Hoyt, but the Frisco prospect picked Baylor.
He is the No. 300 player in the nation, per the Composite. Hoyt can play QB, RB, WR, or a defensive back.
Kirkland is another piece to the pie for Baylor. The Waco product has been committed since last June and he is the No. 349 prospect, per the Composite. He is a hard-hitting safety who could do extremely well in Joe Klanderman's system in a couple of years.
Baylor hopes to continue its recruiting success and gain some more commitments in the months to come. The Bears had a great summer last year, but the key this season will be retaining those commitments.
