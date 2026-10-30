Baylor Injury Report Unchanged as 5 Players Remain Out Against UCF

Safety Jacob Redding, cornerback Jamarion Richardson, defensive lineman Devonte Tezino, offensive lineman Cayden Tone and wide receiver Ashton Jones have all been ruled out for the Bears’ first game under interim head coach Joe Klanderman.

Baylor enters at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play after consecutive losses to TCU and Kansas. With five games remaining, the Bears need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility.

Five Bears Remain Out Against UCF

The following players have been ruled out:

S Jacob Redding, No. 8

CB Jamarion Richardson, No. 38

DL Devonte Tezino, No. 59

OL Cayden Tone, No. 61

WR Ashton Jones, No. 87

Defense Looks to Finish Stronger After Kansas Loss

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall (8) runs the ball against Baylor Bears defensive end Garrick Ponder (13) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Three of Baylor’s five absences are on defense, including two in the secondary. Redding and Richardson remain unavailable at safety and cornerback, respectively, while Tezino’s absence limits the Bears’ options along the defensive front.

Even without them, Baylor’s defense has generally done enough to give the Bears a chance to win. The unit held each of its first six opponents to 20 points or fewer before allowing 25 at Kansas.

Baylor also recorded five sacks and two interceptions against the Jayhawks, including Devon Jordan’s 42-yard touchdown return. The problem came in the fourth quarter, when Kansas scored 15 points to erase the Bears’ 21-10 lead.

Finishing games will be a priority for Klanderman as he takes over. Baylor has shown it can pressure quarterbacks and force turnovers, but it needs to pair those disruptive plays with more consistent stops late in games.

Offensive Consistency Remains a Priority

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor also remains without Tone and Jones as it looks for more consistent production around quarterback DJ Lagway.

The Bears improved from six points against TCU to 24 against Kansas, though one of their three touchdowns came on Jordan’s interception return. The offense needs to do more to take advantage of the opportunities its defense creates and give that unit some room for error.

Tone’s absence leaves one fewer option along an offensive line that needs to help get the running game going while giving Lagway time to find his receivers. More reliable blocking would help Baylor sustain drives and avoid asking its defense to keep every game within reach.

A win would put Baylor one victory from bowl eligibility with four games to play, giving Klanderman something to build on in his first week leading the program.

The Bears face UCF on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

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