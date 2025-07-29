Baylor defender in early contention for Bronko Nagurski Trophy in 2025
On Tuesday, Baylor LB Keaton Thomas was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List ahead of the 2025 football season. The coveted award goes to the defensive player of the year in college football. Last year, South Carolina's Kyle Kennard took away the award. Since the trophy came into existence in 1993, a Baylor Bear has yet to win it.
Thomas, the 6-foot-2, 224-pound inside linebacker, is about as good as they come. He will be the focal point of the Bears' defense in 2025. Thomas was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree last season after recording 114 tackles, seven TFLs, and 2.5 sacks.
RELATED: Will Baylor football win its first over Outland Trophy in 2025?
DALLAS –Baylor football linebacker Keaton Thomas has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
Thomas is one of 60 defensive standouts named a contender for the national defensive player of the year. The list includes representation from 41 different schools across eight Division I FBS conferences plus Independents. By position, the list includes 21 linebackers, 11 defensive ends/edge rushers, 10 cornerbacks, 10 defensive tackles and eight safeties.
A product of Jacksonville, Fla., Thomas is one of 10 defensive players from the Big 12 included on the Nagurski Trophy watch list. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in his debut season with BU in 2024, starting all 13 games at inside linebacker and racking up 114 tackles, including seven for a loss and 2.5 sacks. Thomas added three quarterback hurries and returned an interception for a touchdown. He logged four games with double-digit tackles and teamed with Matt Jones to become the first Baylor linebacker duo since 2012 to each eclipse 100 tackles in a season. Thomas' 114 stops ranked 25thin the nation a year ago.
Already a preseason All-American by multiple publications, Thomas has also been selected as a preseason All-Big 12 member by various outlets. This is his first-career preseason award watch list inclusion.
The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce four finalists for the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Trophy in mid-to-late November, and the winner will be revealed at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 8 in Charlotte, N.C.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota.
