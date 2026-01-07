Baylor secures its first LB commitment out of the transfer portal

Baylor is on a bit of a tear in getting commitments out of the transfer portal -- and it's needed. After losing some key linebackers like Keaton Thomas, Phoenix Jackson, and Jeremy Evans, the Bears landed their first linebacker out of the portal on Wednesday.

Former Arkansas linebacker JJ Shelton announced he was committing to Baylor. He recently took a visit to Waco and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Baylor was initially in on his recruitment but Shelton chose to head to Arkansas instead. The Dallas (TX) prospect spent one season with the Razorbacks but will head back home and play for Baylor with a legit chance to see extensive playing time in 2026.

Shelton and his freshman season

In his freshman season with Arkansas, Shelton played in nine games. He logged seven tackles, one sack, and one pass breakup in his lone season with Arkansas. On the defensive side of the ball, Shelton played 50 snaps for the Razorbacks. Shelton would have three years of eligibility remaining.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played as the Mike when he did see playing time. During his 50 snaps, Shelton missed two tackles on the ball carrier and he allowed two of three targets to be caught. PFF gave Shelton a 46.0 defensive grade, a 53.2 run defensive grade, and a 40.1 coverage grade.

Coming out of high school, Shelton was rated as a three-star recruit out of Dallas, Texas. He was the No. 769 prospect in the nation and the No. 78 linebacker.

Here was the scouting report on Shelton:

"Modern off-ball linebacker who's proven he can play in space and stay on the field in passing situations. Adequate frame with plus length. Will need some more mass to maximize tackling/striking power and consistency, plus the strength to play in traffic between the tackles vs. FBS competition. Possesses the functional athleticism and awareness to be a factor on obvious passing downs. Willing participant and volume tackler vs. the run. Impacts in-the-box action with quick diagnostic acumen and short-area suddenness, evading blockers and leaking to creases. Plays for a talent-laden Texas 5A power that regularly produces FBS talent. Perimeter pursuit angles can be flat. Testing markers suggest room to improve top-end athleticism. Projects as a quality FBS prospect and potential P4-caliber starter with proper development."

