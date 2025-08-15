WATCH: Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson sees the new chrome helmet for the first time
On Thursday, Baylor football announced it was bringing back the chrome helmets that were worn from 2013-17 in several games. But they aren't the same chrome helmets. The Bears invented a similar looking helmet, with a modern touch -- clearly with more gold on it.
On Friday, the Baylor football X (Twitter) account revealed a video of QB Bryce Robertson seeing the helmet for the first time. Former Baylor star QB Bryce Petty was the person who gave Robertson the bag with the helmet in it.
"The chrome is back," Robertson said in the video with a big smile on his face. "Holy cow. Oh my gosh. Goes with the legends who wore it before," Robertson told Petty as he handed it back to him.
In a statement released earlier, Baylor's COO Jovan Overshown said this was a secret passion project for a couple of years now.
"This helmet has been a secret passion project for a couple of years now," Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer Jovan Overshown said. "We wanted the perfect look and perfect moment — one that nods to the storied success of those who wore the chrome before us, while giving it a modern, refined edge that captures the energy and expectation of today and the future."
The Baylor Bears will wear the helmet in the opening game against Auburn, on Friday, August 29. The neat thing for Baylor fans? They will see the Bears wearing the new, designed helmets while Baylor is playing in a blackout.
"It's really cool to be part of bringing something back that carries so much meaning and reflects such an energized period in Baylor football," head coach Dave Aranda said in the statement. "Seeing our student-athletes' excitement, former players and our fans, it further fuels everything we're about."
