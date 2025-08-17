Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson added to yet another preseason watch list for 2025
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson continues to get early praise ahead of the 2025 season. Recently, the star QB was named to the Manning Award Watch List. The award takes into consideration both the regular season and the postseason before handing it out. All three Mannings (Archie, Eli, and Peyton) all have a say on who wins.
Robertson was one of seven Big 12 QBs who made the watch list -- the most of any conference. It's clear the Big 12 could have some of the best offenses in the country with the talent behind center.
You can see the press release below:
Baylor football quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been named to the 2025 Manning Award Watch List, as announced Thursday by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
This year's list includes 27 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2025 season. Robertson is one of seven Big 12 signal callers included on the list, the most among all leagues.
Robertson, BU's fifth-year QB, had a breakout 2024 campaign and led the Bears to eight wins, including six in a row to end the regular season. He threw for 3,071 yards with 28 TDs and just eight interceptions, completing 62.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed 63 times for 230 yards with four TDs. Robertson ranked among the tops in single-season program history in passing efficiency, passing yards, completions, completion percentages, TDs and TD:INT ratio. He had four 300+-yard passing games and threw for a career-high 445 yards with two scores vs. LSU in the Texas Bowl.
This is Robertson's fourth watch list selection of the preseason, joining previous Davey O'Brien Award, Maxwell Award and Wuerffel Trophy honors. He was also named a preseason All-Big 12 and All-Texas selection earlier this summer. Robertson returns the nation's best Total QBR with an 83.7 mark.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates' postseason performances in its balloting. The winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the postseason.
Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for a quarterback to be selected for the national honor. Transfers and other newcomers were not eligible for the preseason watch list, but additional quarterbacks will be added throughout the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason, and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
