How one respected NBA Draft analyst views Baylor's potential draftees
While Christmas is still over three weeks away, college basketball has kicked into high gear, thanks to Feast Week and the smattering of early-season tournaments and matchups, including the Maui Invitational, Players Era Festival, and the Champions Classic.
With that, even with the first iteration of the NET rankings just being released, more focus has been placed on how prospective NBA draft prospects have looked initially versus how teams are projected to pan out, with many teams less than six games into their season. In that vein, many NBA scouts and pundits have jumped at the opportunity to evaluate prospects in intriguing non-conference and high-level matchups
One such analyst, senior writer Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, recently produced two different video breakdowns of Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou and each of their performances in the new Players Era Festival, with him breaking down Carr's performance against St. John's, and Yessoufou's game against Creighton.
Vecenie’s breakdown of Carr’s performance centered around the guard’s blend of length, poise, and shot-making within Scott Drew’s NBA-leaning offensive structure. He spoke on Carr operating comfortably in the in-between spaces, leveraging his size to rise over contests while also highlighting stepping into deep threes with confidence. Vecenie noted Carr as a first-round pick for him in the caption of the video, with a high level of upside given the tools he displayed in Vegas.
“That’s the way it supposed to look as a scorer in the NBA.”- Sam Vecenie, The Athletic
Vecenie also noted that Carr’s feel showed up in the subtleties of Baylor’s offense. He pointed to Carr’s off-ball activity, his cutting, relocation, and ability to maintain engagement even when the play wasn’t designed for him as traits that help elevate his long-term projection. Those connective skills, paired with his length and fluidity, contribute to why Vecenie views Carr as one of the early risers in the 2026 NBA Draft Class.
Vecenie’s lens on Tounde Yessoufou, meanwhile, emphasized translatability. His interpretation of Yessoufou’s film from the Creighton game underscored the freshman’s energy, motor, and physicality, with those qualities having already translated to real defensive impact. Vecenie pointed to Yessoufou’s on-ball pressure, willingness to absorb contact, and his instincts jumping passing lanes, all of which have fed into his averaging two steals a game so far.
However, Vecenie was equally direct about the areas that require immediate refinement. His harshest criticism centered on Yessoufou’s shot selection in the Creighton matchup, one of the biggest issues that has plagued Yessoufou in the short season thus far.
“We cannot do this. We can’t take a leaning floater on a double team, when we’re not even fully aligned to the rim, with 25 seconds left on the shot clock. This is one of the worst plays I’ve seen this year from a draft prospect. One of the worst decisions, point blank.”
Through Vecenie’s view, the mistake wasn’t just about a bad shot, it was the lack of process, patience, and decision-making, all of which Yessoufou will need to improve on to can grow into a reliable offensive piece at Baylor and at the next level.
Still, Vecenie placed Yessoufou’s broader profile in a promising archetype. He drew a comparison to Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort, noting similarities in defensive tenacity and downhill physicality. And while he acknowledged Yessoufou’s early 29 percent clip from deep, Vecenie interpreted his shot preparation, footwork, and catch-and-shoot mechanics as signs of growth that could stabilize with time.
He did, however, reject the growing Anthony Edwards comparisons circulating in NBA circles, clarifying the gap in explosiveness and top-end athleticism at this stage. In Vecenie’s words, Yessoufou is still a “really good” athlete, just not one operating at the elite, generational tier Edwards displayed as a teenager.
While Vecenie’s breakdowns saw the third-year sophomore Carr as a polished, scalable scorer with upside rooted in feel and shooting versatility, the more highly touted Yessoufou's skills as of now were more of a rugged, defensive-minded wing whose growth will hinge on shot selection and developmental discipline. And as Baylor marches toward the heart of its schedule, both players will have the runway to either affirm or reshape the early-season interpretations Vecenie laid out.
