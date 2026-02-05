The Big 12 conference was full of intrigue during the 2025 football season as multiple teams were in play for a College Football Playoff spot. The Texas Tech Red Raiders notched their first conference title since 1955 and earned a first-round bye in the CFP.

The Baylor Bears struggled to a 5-7 record and were never a factor in the Big 12 title race and according to CBS Sports, the Bears do not stack up as a major contender for the 2026 season by ranking them at 13 out of 16 teams, despite landing former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway from the transfer portal. Baylor is still awaiting the NCAA’s decision on the eligibility of Indiana transfer defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler.

Dave Aranda, entering his seventh year as head coach of the Bears, will be on a hot seat to start the 2026 season. Offensively, Lagway is expected to be the starting quarterback, but the staff will have to replace All-American tight end Michael Trigg, wide receivers Josh Cameron, Kobe Prentice, and Kole Wilson, starting center Coleton Price and starting running back Bryson Washington.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Aranda and company appeared to have rebuilt the offensive line depth via the transfer portal additions of Yakiri Walker, Cole Rhett, Nate Kibble and Asher Hale. The wide receiver position gained Dre’lon Miller, Hardley Gilmore and Gavin Freeman through the portal and Lagway’s former teammate at Florida, Tony Livingston, comes in as the expected replacement for Trigg at tight end.

As for the defense, the staff will be looking to replace the production of leading tackler Keaton Thomas, starting safeties DJ Coleman/Devyn Bobby and Emar’rion Winston (the team leader in sacks). Portal additions along the front seven in Garrick Ponder (linebacker), Kamren Washington (defensive line), Jordan Mack (edge rusher) and Jamaal Whyce (defensive line) are all expected to make an impact in 2026.

Baylor will have it’s work cut out for them as Texas Tech remains loaded and will be the favorite to win the conference in 2026 following the addition of top portal quarterback Brendan Sorsby. Following Texas Tech is the BYU Cougars, who only lost two games in 2025 (both to Texas Tech), Houston (10 wins in year two under Willie Fritz) and Arizona. Baylor will finish the 2026 season at BYU, home versus Texas Tech and at Houston.

